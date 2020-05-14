The Buena Vista trustees heard public comment and discussed allowing recreational marijuana sales in Buena Vista, ultimately deciding to table the discussion for a later date – possibly a work session ahead of a future meeting.
Nine people spoke during the public comment session in the virtual meeting, with five in favor of allowing retail sales.
Tuesday evening, trustees reviewed the ordinance that was drafted in 2016 when the question last came to voters and was rejected.
The board does have the authority to allow recreational sales through a vote by its own six members. But the board’s mood in 2020 – as in 2016 – is that the entire town should be allowed to weigh in on the issue through a ballot measure.
Proponents of bringing recreational sales to BV argued that the town, surrounded on all sides by municipalities that allow retail sales, was missing out on thousands of dollars of tax revenue.
That fiscal argument was given additional weight by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to severely impact BV’s mountain-river town tourism economy.
Some trustees, however, asked if the town would realistically be able to collect taxes on retail sales until 2021.
Those opposed to the measure said that retail sales would lead to increases in already high rates of cannabis use among young people, as well as questions of how much the industry would impact the police caseload.
The board’s future discussion will include updating what an ordinance put before voters would look like.
