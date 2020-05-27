Here are three things to take away from the May 26 meeting of the Buena Vista Board of Trustees:
1 Trustees held a work session that provided data on the short-term rental industry in Buena Vista.
According to data provided by town policy consultant Joel Benson, 87 of BV’s stock of 1,364 single family residences are short-term rentals. Nine out of 92 condominiums are operated as STRs, as are 14 out of 57 accessory dwelling units and 1 out of 36 duplexes.
Of those rentals, 64 percent are owned by people who live outside of Buena Vista.
In the discussion that followed Benson’s presentation, Trustee Cindie Swisher suggested incentivizing accessory dwelling units and local owners for the short term rental industry.
“Is there a way we can promote using the ADUs for short term rentals (rather than) family homes … is there any way that you could prevent, limit ownership outside of the county, can you limit the number of units per single owner so you don’t have a wealthy person coming in and buying up what we would call affordable housing and using it all as short term rentals?” Swisher asked.
“Number one goal I have is keeping neighborhoods neighborhoods,” said Amy Eckstein. “A lot of other communities will only allow a certain number of short term rentals in a town block … since it’s a business I don’t see why we can’t just allow it unlimited in commercial (areas) … that’s where they should be, that’s where the businesses are.”
Eckstein said that BV regulates short term rentals far less than other towns, which is why investors are drawn to the area.
2 Duff Lacy cast the first tiebreaking vote of his term as mayor, denying an amendment that would have allowed businesses to temporarily serve alcohol on town sidewalks as part of a expanded service.
The trustees did approve the original ordinance that would allow businesses to seek a temporary permit to expand the premise of their business’s operations into neighboring lots or parking lots to facilitate social distancing.
The local ordinance would be available to all types of businesses, although the measure was specifically inspired by state liquor enforcement regulations that would allow businesses to expand their liquor permits until restaurants and, when they open, bars, are able to resume normal operations.
Trustees voted on a $75 fee for the temporary permit, which would remain in effect until the town deems it is no longer necessary.
3 Trustees heard a final review of the town’s strategic plan for the next five years. The text of that document, which outlines infrastructure, environment, water, community and economic vitality plans through 2025 and beyond, can be found on the town’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.