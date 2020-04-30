About a month and a half after most businesses in Chaffee County were ordered to close or reduce the size of their workforce in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Chaffee County Public Health announced Friday that businesses would be allowed to reopen in May through a phased-in process.
Following Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’s move from Safe at Home to Safer at Home, and seeing no new cases of COVID-19 since April 11, the county will also be relaxing its precautionary policies through a three-phase process beginning in the last week of April and extending through June 1.
Each successive phase will allow more sectors of the business community to reopen if they feel safe doing so.
Beginning May 1, personal services including salons, tattoo parlors, dog grooming and massage therapy, non-permitted construction, libraries, retail stores, personal trainers working with less than four people, art galleries and real estate offices may open, according to a news release from Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom.
In offices, up to 50 percent or 10 people, whichever is less restrictive, can work in-person with social distancing precautions in place beginning May 4. However, the latest Public Health guidance encourages businesses to continue working from home through Phase 2, which lasts until May 15.
Businesses are also asked to limit the number of customers in their store to 50 percent of normal.
Beginning on April 27, elective medical and dental procedures may resume, although Carlstrom notes that the Colorado Department of Regulatory Affairs is “urging providers to postpone this until there is more formal guidance and information.”
Beginning May 16, restaurants and bars, spas and hot springs, gyms and fitness facilities may reopen if there is state approval.
Faith-based organizations may also reopen if they can function with 10 or less people.
Second homeowners will be allowed to return to Chaffee County beginning May 16, as well.
“However, they must comply with the amended and extended local public health order and follow isolation and quarantine requirements,” Carlstrom said.
In the third and final phase of the county’s reopening, short-term lodging, campgrounds and RV parks, as well as guiding and recreational outfitters and other tourism-related businesses will be allowed to open.
Before opening, businesses will need to complete a safe business checklist.
“Guidance documents will be available for certain industries, and Chaffee County will supply a starter kit for those businesses who do not readily have protective supplies for the first days of reopening,” Carlstrom said.
CCPH will also be inspecting critical businesses that have been allowed to remain open during the pandemic to issue certificates of safety.
Even as restrictions on business operations are lifted, precautions regarding COVID-19 continue.
Limitations on public gatherings have been relaxed, but not by much – gatherings of 10 people or less are now allowed.
At-risk individuals, including those 65 or older and those with pre-existing respiratory health conditions, are encouraged to remain self-quarantined.
Businesses are still encouraged to provide alternative models for delivery of goods such as online purchasing with home delivery or curbside pickup, Carlstrom said.
“So many people are concerned about specifics, and rightfully so, but the main point is that we have one shot at doing this right and make this as good of a transition as possible,” said Buena Vista town administrator Phillip Puckett.
A gradual approach to reopening lessens the possibility of “seeing a spike in cases and then be faced with having to close down come June, basically causing even more damage to our economy. … That’s what we would ask everybody to keep in mind and be patient as we deal with questions and sometimes confusion, clarification about what all of this means,” he said.
“Because a lot of this will be figured out through May, things like restaurants, short-term lodging and details around that. Those industries specifically are going to need direction and details so they know how to properly open up.”
