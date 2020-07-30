Buena Vista sales tax returns attributable to May are up 11.48% over last year, according to a report from town treasurer Michelle Stoke.
Stoke reported that the town brought in $295,075 in sales tax in May this year during the COVID-19 shutdown. Those returns are 7.2% over the budgeted revenue for this year.
The last time Buena Vista recorded a year-to-year decrease in sales tax returns in a month was in August 2018, when returns were 2.3% less than that month in 2017.
That trend has continued into 2020 so far, despite early concerns of how the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown policies aimed at limiting the virus’s spread would impact the summer tourist season.
April grew by 6.6% between 2019 and 2020, an albeit modest increase even as Colorado’s social isolation orders were at their most strict.
March, the month when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, improved year-to-year by 8.3%.
Thanks to big bumps in January and February, year-to-date sales tax returns are 23.71% higher than during the same period last year and 18.95 over what was anticipated in the 2020 budget.
Stoke reported that sales tax from remote sellers accounted for 21% of the total returns attributable to May.
