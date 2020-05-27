A variance from the state of Colorado was granted and Chaffee County allowed restaurants to open for dine-in business last weekend.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that restaurants would be allowed to reopen at half capacity statewide Wednesday. Bars, however, will remain closed under both Polis’s update to Safer-at-Home restrictions and to Chaffee County’s variance.
Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom said that she did not know when bars would be allowed to open. In a news release announcing the state-level changes, Polis said the situation with bars would be revisited in June.
Restrictions on day camps for children and youth sports camps (although not overnight camps) will end at the beginning of June, Polis said. Decisions on whether to allow overnight camps in July or August will be decided later in June, he said.
Closures of private campgrounds also ended on Monday, and Polis’s executive order closing ski resorts expired as well.
In Buena Vista, the unofficial start of the summer season was overcast and quiet without the physical presence of CKS PaddleFest, which moved online to comply with restrictions against public gatherings of more than 10 people.
Jan Delp, owner of Jan’s Restaurant on U.S. Highway 24, said that the restaurant didn’t get the traffic it usually gets on Memorial Day weekend, but that she and her staff were happy to be back.
Jan’s patrons, mostly locals, were glad as well, she said.
“It was way slow compared to what we usually do, but it was still nice to be open,” Delp said. “We had a few (tourists), but not much.”
Through the period of mandated business closures meant to keep people inside during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jan’s, like many BV businesses, moved to a carry-out only business model.
Delp said that operating as a take-out restaurant “was a wash,” because the restaurant took in less revenue, but also had fewer employees on payroll.
House Rock Kitchen on East Main Street also opened Friday. Owner Ken Cook estimated that the crowd was about 50 percent of what it is on a typical Memorial Day weekend, and that of those patrons, about half were from out of town.
“Everybody was really happy that we opened up again. Really happy to have at least a nominal sense of normalcy by being able to sit together and eat and drink. We had live music, so we were able to listen to some live music again,” Cook said.
Cook elected to close House Rock entirely during the Stay at Home period, saying “I thought it was more important to just let all of my employees go ahead and get on unemployment instead of potentially getting furloughed later and not being able to get through to the unemployment offices,” Cook said, “rather than try to keep them on payroll with minimal hours. That just didn’t really make sense to me. I think that worked out, because all of them were able to get unemployment benefits.”
Delp said Jan’s used the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program for assistance during the shutdown.
“We are going to take it slow the next couple weeks and see what happens economically, with COVID numbers, what the state is planning to do,” Cook said.
But he doesn’t predict another shutdown like the one that stretched through April and May. With Buena Vista’s tourist season beginning and state restrictions being lifted, “The genie is out of the bottle,
