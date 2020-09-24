Buena Vista was named as one of the 46 municipalities in Colorado to be awarded grants through the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Streets program.
Buena Vista received a $50,000 grant to install sidewalks along U.S. Highway 24 where they don’t currently exist, further improving the walkability of town.
BV was one of the 34 recipients announced Monday in the second set of grant awardees in the Revitalizing Main Street program. Buena Vista received the maximum grant amount offered through the $4.1 million initiative.
The town provided a 10 percent match for the total cost.
“As we pass the halfway point of the program, we are excited to get over two million dollars out to communities as quickly as possible,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Some of our awarded projects create economic opportunity in downtown areas, improve accessibility of outdoor spaces, and build multimodal improvements. We encourage any interested community to reach out for additional information and help with their application.”
