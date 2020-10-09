The Buena Vista Municipal Court heard the following cases in May:
Jordan Cunliffe appeared on charges of Speeding 10-19 MPH Over Limit, Operated Vehicle No Insurance and Child Restraint Systems. The fine for the speeding charge was paid and the charges for Operated Vehicle No Insurance & Child Restraint Systems was continued to June court.
Jodi Pyles failed to appear on charges of Speeding 25+ MPH Over the posted limit & Operated Vehicle No Insurance. A warrant for failure to appear was issued.
A case for Steven Fowler on charges of Disregarded Stop Sign was dismissed.
Veronica Ruggeri appeared on charges of Dog at Large. She pled guilty and was found guilty on the charge.
Dustin Dieckow appeared on charges of Vicious Dog Prohibited. His case was continued to June court.
Jonathan Brys failed to appear on charges of Dog at Large and a warrant was issued.
Mitchell Kelly appeared on charges of Dog at Large, he pled guilty and was found guilty on the charge.
A case for Theft on a juvenile was dismissed.
A case for Criminal Mischief by a juvenile was on the docket. Restitution for damages was paid and the charges were dismissed.
