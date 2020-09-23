Buena Vista schools will participate in C season sports, including football during the spring this year, said Buena Vista School District athletic director Troy Baker.
The decision comes after the Colorado High School Activities Association announced last week that Gov. Jared Polis had conditionally approved the organization’s request to allow certain sports to be played in the fall “A” season if individual school districts choose to do so.
Denver7 news reported Tuesday that nearly 80% of Colorado schools had decided to play football in the fall, with 58 schools planning to play during the C season.
The deadline to declare which season schools would play in was Monday at 8 a.m.
According to CHSAA, Season C practice starts Feb. 25, with the first game scheduled for March 11.
Teams will play a 6-game regular season in the spring as well as in the fall. Teams that miss the playoffs can schedule a seventh game against another non-qualifier in the first or second week of the postseason.
Round 1 of playoffs is scheduled for April 24, with semifinals beginning May 1 and the championships on May 8.
Leagues will be kept intact when possible if 50% of a league remains playing in a given season, CHSAA said. Leagues may need to be redrawn to allow for 6 games.
CHSAA will name a champion for each season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.