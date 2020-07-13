Buena Vista Correctional Complex is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 according to recent data reported by Colorado Department of Corrections and Chaffee County Public Health.
Chaffee County Public Health reported 36 inmates at Buena Vista Correctional Complex tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s numbers up to 124 cases in the last week.
Friday, before the latest round of test results were reported, the county stood at 82 cases.
The testing at BVCC was prompted by positive tests reported July 7 of an inmate and a staff member at the facility.
Department of Corrections tested 1,085 inmates at the facility Wednesday and Thursday and some of those tests are still pending.
In addition to inmates, two additional DOC staff members at the facility have also tested positive.
Both of those staff members live in Chaffee County and their data is included in the county numbers.
The majority of inmates were asymptomatic, CCPH reported.
The facility is on Phase III operational status and all positive staff are following isolation orders.
According to DOC, Phase III operation status means that inmates remain in their cells during the quarantine period outside of using the restrooms or showering.
All meals and medications are delivered to inmates in their living units.
The inmates have access to their normal personal property during the quarantine period, as well as access to mail.
The facility will continue to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day and staff and inmates will continue to be required to wear face coverings.
Annie Skinner, DOC public information officer stated, “The Department will continue to work with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to create robust and effective testing plans to try to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus.”
In addition to the cases at BVCC, 4 community members have also tested test positive since late last week.
Case investigations and exposure notification has begun.
All cases are recovering at home and none required hospitalization.
Carlstrom stated due to the complexity of tracking COVID-19 data there will be times where CCPH data differs from state or national websites, or even from the local media.
Carlstrom said, “The last week and a half has shown us that Chaffee County does have some level of community transmission of COVID-19. Some of the recent positive cases are not sure where they contracted the virus, while others were a close contact with a positive case.”
Currently Chaffee County systems, including medical and public health, are not overwhelmed by these new cases, Carlstrom said, but she emphasized it is still important to continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines:
• Maintain six feet of distance.
• Wash hands.
• Properly wear a face covering in public.
• Stay home when sick.
• Get tested if symptomatic.
“Community transmission is expected and can stay at a manageable level if we all play our part,” Carlstrom said.
For more information and state-wide data visit: covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-data
For more information about Colorado Department of Corrections COVID information visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdoc/covid-19-faq-and-updates.
