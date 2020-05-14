The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce is still looking forward to hosting its summer events, like the Old Time Fourth of July parade and festivities and August’s Gold Rush Days.
While Leadville and Fairplay have canceled their burro race celebrations, meaning that the Triple Crown of burro racing won’t happen in 2020, Brad Wann, the director for Buena Vista’s race, said that the Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation still intends to go ahead with the historic event.
“It looks like we’re a hundred percent go at this point unless something major happens that changes everything,” Wann said. “Our first priority is the safety of all the racers and the town in which we run, so we will be keeping a very close eye during this COVID-19 pandemic.”
Registration for the race opened last weekend.
For over 70 years, runners have paid homage to the gold and silver rush era pioneers by racing with a strong-willed donkey carrying prospecting equipment up to the summit of Mosquito Pass from both directions, Fairplay and Leadville.
In the 1970s, charismatic rancher Oscar Chapa brought the unique sport to BV, establishing the race’s triple crown, a down-to-earth take on the series of thoroughbred horse races back east.
In 2012, burro racing was named Colorado’s official summer heritage sport.
Buena Vista’s burro race, a 13-mile run through the Midland Hill trail system, is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 2
The burro race is the centerpiece of BV’s Gold Rush Days celebration.
Chamber event coordinator Melissa Traynham said that “as of now we are still planning on hosting Gold Rush Days, potentially with some guidelines implemented to ensure the safety of our guests and vendors.
“If we hear from the county or state that outdoor gatherings of that size are not permitted, we will of course adhere to any of those orders,” she said. “However, as of today, we are optimistic that we will be able to host the event.”
Likewise, the chamber is “hanging on to make the final decision,” about the Fourth of July parade, said membership coordinator Jon Cobb.
