Following an amended county public health order, bars and other venues were allowed to reopen starting Monday, the latest development in Chaffee County’s cautious climb back from months of lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The order from Chaffee County Public Health, which went into effect Monday, June 22, allows residential summer camps to reopen to groups of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors, allows outdoor events up to 50 percent capacity and allows bars to open at 25 percent capacity or up to 50 people indoors.
Outdoors, bars must space guests 6 feet apart up to capacity limits.
In Buena Vista, the Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar, which shut its heavy metal door in mid-March due to COVID-19, is looking toward an imminent reopening, but not prepared to release its plans until staff are trained on the protocols of serving during a pandemic, said owner Sarah Stewart.
“We are making moves to reopen The Jailhouse in the next couple weeks. I don’t feel comfortable releasing a date as of yet until we got all our staff trained up and have our social distancing guidelines in place,” Stewart said.
Although it was cleared to reopen for dining at the beginning of the month, The Lariat remained closed while the bar section of the restaurant would be required to remain closed and as limitations on the size of gatherings made booking live music unfeasible.
The Lariat’s doors are still closed as of press time, but the venue has been using its Facebook page as a platform to host live-streaming performances throughout the lockdown.
Eddyline in South Main, which pivoted to operating as a seller of whole foods during much of the lockdown, returned to dining Memorial Day weekend, creating temporary tables on the sidewalks in a previously-approved encroachment outside the restaurant to allow for greater social distancing.
“Customers and staff are much more comfortable being outside. You’re in an open space, it’s much more comfortable” said Eddyline CEO Brian England. “I think a lot of customers would be more comfortable if the option was outside in the rain or takeout, a lot of people would still do takeout.”
England said that on Memorial Day weekend, 30 percent of the restaurant’s revenue came from dine-in, and increased over the next week as people became more comfortable with the idea of eating out.
The first weekend in June this year saw about a 20 percent decrease in revenue compared to that week in previous years, he said.
“Pretty close, actually. I was pretty surprised. There are days of the week, in the middle of the week, where we’ve actually been busier than we were last year,” England said.
Andrea Carlstrom, public health director and county COVID-19 incident commander, stated in a press release that “planners can now resume many of their events, while many of the businesses that have been closed can reopen to some extent,” the Mountain Mail reported.
“It is now up to those who manage large group operations and those who participate in them to follow the health and safety requirements to avoid transmission of COVID-19.”
Carlstrom cautioned, “The last thing our community needs is an outbreak of this novel virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.