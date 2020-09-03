The Boys & Girls Club of Chaffee County has continued to provide service to families in the county throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, even as social distancing measures forced the traditionally face-to-face organization to adapt, said executive director Brian Beaulieu.
“Like everyone else, we were certainly challenged just to shift quickly and reinvent ourselves and stay connected,” Beaulieu said.
BGCC was closed from March 15 through the month of May due to COVID-19, and reopened June 1. In the time the club was closed, it used an app called Bloomz to keep connected with kids and parents, providing daily and weekly challenges.
“We provided art activities, health and fitness challenges and even some social action projects in terms of challenging the kids to, despite being cut off from their normal school day and life activities, we challenged them to reach out and still help their communities,” Beaulieu said.
Due to COVID restrictions, Beaulieu said the BGCC has been serving about 40 percent of the kids the club typically serves
“We were restricted to groups of 12, so for most of the summer we had two groups of 12 kids. Normally we’d have no fewer than 50 to 60 kids a day,” Beaulieu said.
“We had those two groups that were essentially kept apart, not able to mingle and mix.”
This wasn’t for lack of demand – the club had, for the first time, a waiting list.
“We gave priority to working families. Some of our new processes included an application process, which we’ve never had in our 15 year history. We’re always about as many kids as often as possible. So that was really the biggest change,” Beaulieu said.
“Our mission had always been which kids needed us the most, but this summer priority was given to which parents needed us the most … we provided something for as many kids and families as possible. My overarching goal that I set up with Jennifer (Wood), our branch director (in Buena Vista) and our staff was to serve as many kids as possible in some way.”
While the club wasn’t able to serve as many kids at once, “actually our outcomes were as high as we’ve ever had,” Beaulieu said.
‘The kids that were able to come, because they were in smaller groups due to safety really got that extra attention and really focused on detail in terms of their needs, as opposed to a smaller staff handling 100 kids a day. The fact that we were only serving 24 kids a day. I’m really proud of the staff for the attention they gave those kids that were prioritized.”
“We have what I consider top-notch, world-class programs, but really it’s about learning to get along with other kids and that social-emotional, social interaction that the kids get being with other kids and caring adult professionals outside of school. I feel like that’s really the heart of what Boys & Girls Club is,” Beaulieu said of the Boys & Girls Club. “Even if we weren’t physically open in April and May, the most important thing was to at least stay in touch.”
Those efforts included the app Bloomz, but also “old-school” interaction like talking on the phone with kids, with parent permission.
“Just to say ‘we know you’re out there, we miss you, and wanted to check in just to see how you’re doing,” he said. ‘The thing we’ve heard from kids all summer, and the thing we’ve heard most when they went back to school is ‘what did you miss the most?’ They missed their friends. And they missed their teachers.”
As the school year starts up again, with the potential that learning could go remote again in response to a potential outbreak, moving from the green to blue to red phases with severity.
Beaulieu said the BGC has been working closely with the Buena Vista school district to prepare for the for the coming year.
“We’ve had a lot of great discussions and planning just getting ready for a different color phase, should it happen,” he said. ‘You know and I know and we all know, and rather than being caught flat-footed, we are ready especially to work with the school district.
“We’ll be prepared, if it happens, to work even closer with the school district in terms of Boys & Girls Club staff and the school staff, particularly the (paraprofessionals) to team up and be prepared for full-day programming.”
