Bureau of Land Management public affairs specialist Brant Porter announced the reintroduction of a Stage 1 Fire ban on BLM-managed lands in Lake, Chaffee, and Fremont counties Wednesday afternoon.
That announcement was quickly followed by a similar Stage 2 fire ban for unincorporated Chaffee County by Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze.
A previous Stage 2 fire ban put in place April 8, was lifted by Spezze July 28, following heavy rains.
U.S. Forest Service public information officer Crystal Young said a new fire ban in Forest Service lands are expected to go back into effect in the next few days.
Gov. Jared Polis announced a 30 day statewide open fire ban Tuesday to address the hot and dry conditions which increase the threat of wildfires in the state.
The governor’s move comes as four major wildland fires burn in Colorado: Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Williams Fork and Cameron Peak.
In making the announcement, Polis said “Every county in Western Colorado has this in place with the exception of Ouray, Delta and Chaffee, which now will fall under this order,” Polis said Tuesday.
Most of Chaffee County is public land which falls under the jurisdiction of either the Pike and San Isabel National Forests or Bureau of Land Management.
Spezze said he is in ongoing communication with the Forest Service and BLM regarding fire bans and when there is a change in the status of those entities, he follows suit for unincorporated Chaffee County to avoid confusion for the public.
However, Spezze said, most of the area over which he can impose restrictions is irrigated land and is not in the same condition as the forest lands, he said.
Spezze said local municipalities issue their own fire bans.
He said the main concern at this point isn’t so much conditions, but the lack of firefighting resources which are currently stretched in Colorado.
Chaffee County’s Stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit all open flames, including any type of open burning, fireworks, exploding targets and charcoal grills.
Gas grills are allowed as long as the flame can be shut off with a valve.
Polis said the statewide ban would would include campfires, fireworks and other open sources of ignition.
Under the state order people are still able to do home barbecues, public grills, camp stoves and approves covered fire pits.
Polis’ order is expected to go into effect today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.