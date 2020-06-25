INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE
The VITA program will be preparing income taxes at no charge on Tuesday, June 30. Call 719-293-1857 for an appointment.
Build a Bridge
Stepping away from incendiary argument and toward collaboration for conservation is a two-part workshop. The first virtual session: “Connecting with the Other Person’s Values” is June 27 at 9:30 a.m. The second virtual session: “Telling Your Story in a Way They Can Hear You” will be June 30 at 6:30 p.m. Each session will be 1.5 hours long.
Hosted by Robin Dunn and Stephanie Frykholm in collaboration with the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association
For more information and to register contact Hillary at GARNA at info@garna.org
VISIT A LOCAL MUSEUM
Virtual EVENTS
• Virtual Public Outreach to learn about the U.S. 285 Safety Improvements Project, July 9, 6-7 p.m. CDOT is hosting this through Zoom. You may participate by computer or smart phone. Register in advance by emailing: us285safetyimprovements@gmail.com or call 719-948-2815.
• Chaffee Arts Virtual Gallery is on its website and Facebook page.
• Chaffee County Public Health has a daily Facebook Live at noon Monday-Thursday.
• Virtual Town Hall on Fridays at 12:30 p.m.
Free checkerboard website
The checkerboard website is a single point-of-entry web site providing free, 24/7 “one-click” public access for all forms, statutes, rules, instructions, flowcharts and videos for each of over 50 different types of Colorado civil cases. The checkerboard seamlessly connects users with free access to over 160 websites, ranging from Colorado’s state judicial web site, to Colorado Legal Services, to the Law Library of the Library of Congress. www.checkerborard.com
Museums Open
People are encouraged to book tours at BuenaVistaMuseums.org as only 10 people are allowed at a time. Walk-ins permitted subject to availability and between tours.
The 1882 Courthouse Museum, 506 E. Main St. open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The 1890 Depot & Caboose at U.S. 24 and Main St. open Fridays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The 1910 Turner Farm and Apple Orchard, 829 West Main St. open Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Please wear a mask and follow social distancing. Because some of the collections are fragile and hard to clean, please refrain from touching the collections.
Any questions please contact museums@Buenavista.org. As of now, come July, the museums will be open without needing to book a tour but will still have limited hours.
FREE LEGAL SELF-HELP CLINIC
Via computer link, for parties without an attorney, second Wednesdays 2-5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Contact the library to sign up, 719-539-4826.
FIBArk
River races will be Aug. 8-9 and virtual running and mountain biking races will occur throughout the summer with competitors tracking their course times individually. No carnival, vendors or events encouraging groups.
FARMERS MARKETS Sundays at South Main Square in BV, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturdays at Alpine Park in Salida, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Safety protocols followed. For more information see foodshedalliance.com
riding open at Fairgrounds
Chaffee County Fairgrounds have opened riding arenas to the public Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Limited to 10 people at a time, social distancing, masks when interacting with anyone outside of their group. First-come, first-served.
BV Pregnancy Center hours
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 719-395-6703. As things open up more, we will gradually change back to our regular hours.
New Bees Store
• Open to shoppers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
• Limit of 20 shoppers inside the store at a time.
• Masks required; social distancing of 6 feet.
• Donations accepted Wednesdays and Saturdays only, 10 a.m. until full. Donations quarantined for 3 days.
• Bag day on Wednesday’s temporarily suspended.
• Applications for assistance are being accepted. Questions, call 719-395-6295.
striping operations begin in august
Please note striping operations are dependent on clear weather conditions. The targeted dates may fluctuate. Highways being re-striped and approximate dates include:
• Aug. 4-5: U.S. 285 from Alder over Poncha Pass to Johnson Village
• Aug. 7-15: U.S. 50 from the CO 114 intersection to Coaldale
• Aug. 17: U.S. 291 from Salida to the US 24 Intersection
• Aug. 18-20: U.S. 24 from Granite to Antero Junction (U.S. 24/U.S 285 intersection)
TRAFFIC IMPACTS Travelers will encounter re-striping operations Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph in work zones. This is a swift moving, mobile operation. Although work zones will only be in place for a few hours, motorists are urged to use caution and watch for heavy equipment.
DoNATE FOOD TO Arkansas Valley Christian Mission
The Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, 122 Cottonwood Ave. is open for food distribution on the front deck on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. If you have any questions or needs other than food, please call us at 395-9321 to see if we can help.
Habitat for Humanity
• Donation days are Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. by appointment. Call 719-966-6004 to schedule drop off. Closed to shoppers.
• Open to shoppers Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m. and Fridays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Limit of eight customers, physical distancing, masks.
• Public restrooms are closed.
BV Public Library
• Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for curbside pickup, 1-hour computer reservations, and access to the collection for checkouts.
• Limit of 10 guests at a time. Face mask required.
• Curbside Service: Place orders online or call in requests; after receiving your notice that items are ready, call 719-395-8700 and a package will be left in the front foyer for pickup.
• Printing: Send files and quantity information to printing@buenavistalibrary.org and call ahead for curbside pickup. The library is printing up to 10 copies for free.
• Computers by reservation: Limited to four stations. Call 719-395-8700 for a 1-hour reservation.
• All returns may go in the book return, including media. Items quarantined and cleaned before returning to circulation.
• Reading areas, children’s play areas and meeting room remain closed.
• Offers ebook and audiobook purchases; digital books, movies and magazines. Our website www.buenavistalibrary.org offers tutorials on all of our available resources.
• WiFi is available in our parking areas 24 hours a day.
Church updates
Epiphany Anglican Fellowship: 10 a.m. Sundays, 142 Oak St. Fr. Jim Towner, 607-738-4961.
Congregational United Church of Christ: YouTube channel is CUCC Buena Vista CO. Once a service has gone “live,” it can be watched any time.
Socially Distanced but Spiritually Connected. Semi-monthly reflections from a multifaith, interfaith and interspiritual perspective for spiritual uplift. Revbecca@icloud.com
Contact: 719-395-2544 or www.bvcucc.org
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church: Make reservations for Saturday-Sunday Mass. Thirty people allowed at each service with assigned seating. Reserve M-W, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 719-395-8424.
Also streaming Sunday Mass, 9:30 a.m. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7bXLm-mL7oyvdS8JpxRbwg
Confession by appointment, 719-239-0242. Office hours Mon.-Wed. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The church open during the week for personal prayer. Use the back door.
The First Church of Christ, Scientist: Please see our website:
www.christiansciencebv.com for how to join our church services via zoom.
Faith Lutheran Church: Sunday services stream at 10 a.m. For information on accessing the online or phone
streaming services go to HTTP/www.faithlutheranbv.org
Valley Fellowship Church: Outdoor worship service on south lawn, 10:30 a.m. each Sunday (weather permitting) beginning June 7. Safety protocol observed; masks encouraged; bring your own chair. Online services available at www.valleyfellowship.net
We also have a YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcspcpSYWECuOEzDpmQlJwQ
Grace Church: Virtual services Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Contact Judy Epperson at admin@gracechurchbvco.org for an invitation. Pastoral services are available via phone. Call Rev. Catherine Tran, Episcopal Rector at 720-440-0059 or David Erickson, United Methodist Pastor at 719-659-2943.
ClearView Community Church: Online services. www.clearviewcommunity.org and click on the Livestream link.
Cornerstone Church: Offering live chat, online services on Sundays at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Our YouTube channel is also a great place for worship songs and encouraging short videos from our campus pastors. YouTube channel: http://cornerstonechurchco.com/ under the COVID-19 “More Info Here” tab.
Our staff is ready and willing to help the community. Leave a message at 719-395-8178.
