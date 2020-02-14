SPECIAL EVENTS
Thursday Feb. 13
FEBRUARY CREATIVE MIXER Feb. 13, 5:30-7 p.m., Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, open to the public. Artwork by Angelena Anttila and Jesse Miller Murphy. Musical guest is The Side Effects.
Friday Feb. 14
COLORADO LEGAL SERVICES Feb. 14, 21, 28, 9-11 a.m., Chaffee County Courthouse, 142 Crestone Ave., Salida. Clients will be seen on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis, except those requiring appointments. Toll-free number for Chaffee County is 800-395-2465.
Monday Feb. 17
BV HUNTER EDUCATION ASSOCIATION SPRING CLASSES Feb. 17, 18, 20, 24, 25, 6-8:30 p.m., BVHS. Mandatory field day is at the BV Sportsman’s range Feb. 22 with postponed day Feb. 29. Deadline for applying for big game licenses is April 7. To register go to cpw.state.co.us select the “Learn” link; “Hunter Education” then click on the traditional class option; “Register for a Traditional Class.” Then go Feb. 17. Find the BV class and fill out the registration. Cost is $10. Randy Hancock at 719-395-2888 or Kevin Madler at 719-539-8413.
Tuesday Feb. 18
THE CHAFFEE COUNTY ANNIE’S PROJECT TRAINING Tuesday nights Feb. 18, 25 and March 10 and 17, 4:45-9 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, Salida. $75/person, includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. Snacks served before each class. Course size is limited. Morgan Young at CSU Extension at 719-539-5447 or via email at morgan.young@colostate.edu. www.AnniesProject.org
UPCOMING EVENTS
SALIDA COUNTY WESTERN DANCE Feb. 22, 7-9 p.m., American Legion Post 64, 235 W. 10th St. No partner necessary. Lessons from 7 to 7:30 p.m.; dancing to recorded music from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Cost is $5.
WALDEN CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY Feb. 23, 3 p.m., SteamPlant Theater in Salida. Cost is $18/adult available online at www.waldenchambermusic.org, at the SteamPlant Theater box office and at the door prior to the concert. Free student tickets at the door. Dale Kettering 719-398-1252 or waldenchambermusic.org
WEAVING WITH CINDY BASS Feb. 23, 1-3 p.m., Aspen Room, BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Class size limited to 12 students. Register at www.buenavistarec.com
CELEBRATION OF THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF WOMEN’S RIGHT TO VOTE AND THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS Feb. 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Scout Hut in Salida. Dr. Marcia Goldstein, will present a costumed, slide/lecture show that outlines the major events, people, political issues and social conditions for women in Colorado at the time women won the vote in 1893, more than a quarter-century before the 19th Amendment made it the law of the land in 1920. Join the League and costumed suffragettes for free appetizers, birthday cake and an engaging celebration.
SALIDA OLD-TIME MUSIC JAM Feb. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. Hwy. 50. All abilities welcome, and tunes are shared round-robin style. Andrea Coen, cell 970-309-3175 or pflowerfiddle@gmail.com
COMMUNITY ROUND TABLE to meet the board and staff of the BV Chamber of Commerce. Feb. 27, 6 p.m. BV Community Center, 715 East Main St.
ONGOING ACTIVITIES
USDA FOREST SERVICE PRESCRIBED FIRE PROJECT IN CHAFFEE COUNTY PLANNED The North Trout Creek Prescribed Fire project involves burning approximately 917 acres between McGee Gulch and Shields Gulch along FR 305, 315 and 376. Four miles east of Buena Vista. Weather conditions will affect the dates for ignition. Fire personnel will monitor the burn unit until the fire is completely out. Salida Ranger District at 719-539-3591.
WIGGLES & GIGGLES Thursdays 10-11 a.m., BV Public Library. Unstructured free play. Toys and activities set up; 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
JOURNEY INTO FREEDOM Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St., BV. James and Gail Lisi journey though the Bible teaching practical truth that we can apply to everyday life. Call 417-598-3997 or www.jameslisi.com
BV HOPE third Fridays, 3 p.m., at Public Health Office, 112 Linderman. Beth Ritchie, 719-395-6938.
Tuesday Evening Ladies Literary Society (TELLS) Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Weekly support, exploring spiritual journeys held in homes. “The Life of an Ordinary Woman” by Anne Ellis. Everyone welcome. Rebecca Poos, 719-395-2544.
Open Gym VOLLEYBALL Sundays, 6-8 p.m., BVHS gym. Ages 16+. $3/visit.
Pickleball Opportunities: Mondays 9 a.m.-noon, Fridays, 5-9 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m., all at Darren Patterson Christian Academy. All levels, $3.
Chaffee County Quilts of Valor third Mondays at Bev’s Stitchery. We start at 9:30 a.m. and sew until between 2-3 p.m.
TUNES & TOTS 10 a.m. Music and movement for birth to 5 years old. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Monday Morning Art Mondays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Drop-ins welcome. Contact BV Rec for more details, 719-395-1939.
men’s COFFEE AND CONVERSATION Wednesdays, 8 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
FREE COMMUNITY DOG WALK, Saturdays, 9 a.m., NE corner of E. Main and Railroad.
READING TO ROVER Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Sign up for a 15-minutes time slot to read to one of our loveable pups. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Game On Mondays, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Chess instruction and games for all ages. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
SHOOT AT THE RIFLE RANGE Tuesdays, 5 p.m., Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. shoot at Trap Range. First Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., shoot at the Trap Range. Doug 719-221-3213.
MOVIE NIGHT Second Friday, 6:30 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
MINI MONETS Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Arts and crafts for preschoolers. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
QIGONG Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., adults. Exercises for flexibility and energy, improving blood flow. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
PiYo Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-9 a.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Drop-ins welcome. Contact BV Rec for more details, 719-395-1939.
BINGO/American Legion Post 55 Fridays, 6 p.m. starting with dinner; bingo 7 at p.m. Clarence, 719-395-9042.
TAMING TECH TROUBLE 3:45 p.m. every other Tuesday. BV Public Library. Get simple help with your device or laptop. 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Meditation AND MORE Saturdays, 10 a.m., adults; weekly group shares meditation practice, reflection and discussion. The program may feature guest presenters and readings. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Buddhist Meditation and Philosophy Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. 16417 CR 325, 7 miles south of Buena Vista off Rodeo Rd. 1-888-550-1777 or www.bodhimarga.org
Story Time Fridays, 10 a.m., 0-5 years old. Enjoy a book and interactive play. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700 or www.buenavistalibrary.org
CLUBS
CENTRAL COLORADO BEEKEEPERS’ ASSOCIATION fourth Mondays, 6:30 p.m., at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, Salida. Dibby Olson 719-221-5848.
BUNCO first and third Thursdays, 1 p.m., Casa del Rio. Myrna Cunningham, 719-395-2684.
TESTIMONY MEETING, Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christian Science Church, 429 Crossman Ave. Childcare provided. 719-395-6010, christiansciencebv.com
DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 1 p.m. American Legion Auxiliary Building. 719-395-8379.
Bridge Club Thursdays, 1-5 p.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Call Marjie at 719-395-8846 to reserve your spot.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH’S WOMEN’S MISSIONARY LEAGUE meets monthly at Faith Lutheran Church except during the summers. They are active in community affairs and support charity groups locally, nationally and internationally.
League of Women Voters Chaffee County second Mondays, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., alternating BV and Salida. Info@ lwvchaffeecounty.org
BV BOYS & GIRLS CLUB AFTER SCHOOL HOURS Monday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. 719-395-7104 or 719-221-2095. Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
BV BOYS & GIRLS TEEN CLUB Mondays and Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
OPTIMIST CLUB Thursdays at Jan’s, except during July. Breakfast and socializing starts at 6:30 a.m., followed by the meeting at 7 a.m. Don Caskey, 719-395-2432.
Running Club Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. in front of the Trailhead. Free and open to all. www.salidarec.com/ccrc
CIVIL AIR PATROL Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m., Darren Patterson Christian Academy. Ages 12 and up. Mike Thornsley, 719-239-8010 or mthornsleycap@gmail.com
ROTARY CLUB Wednesdays, noon, Domino’s, 285 U.S.-24 Unit B. Cara Reano, 719-239-0578.
BV SPORTSMAN’S CLUB. Small-bore and big-bore pistol shoots, Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; trap shooting, Saturdays, 10 a.m.; Doug Dreier, 719-395-4424.
Boy Scout Troop 67 Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Congregationalist United Church of Christ. Merilee Daugherty, 719-966-2004. Facebook: Boy Scouts Troop 67 Buena Vista.
GIRL SCOUT TROOP Tuesdays, 3:30 -5 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
Rock Hard Wrestling Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m. Buena Vista High School’s wrestling room, 113 N. Court St. Kevin Hargrove, 719-395-7107 or 719-221-3007.
SUPPER CLUB COMMUNITY POTLUCK MEALS Mondays and Thursdays, 6 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
OPEN FELLOWSHIP GATHERING Thursdays, 7 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
