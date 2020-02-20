SPECIAL EVENTS
Thursday Feb. 20
FREE TAX HELP Tuesdays Feb. 25, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7 and Thursdays, Feb. 20, 27, 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 12 p.m., Aspen Room, BV Community Center. Income Tax Prep and E-filing provided free by the IRS VITA Program. Call or text 719-293-1857 for appointment. Bring tax records, SS cards, 2018 tax returns, photo ID.
Friday Feb. 21
GARNA ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING Feb. 21, 6-8 p.m., BV Community Center. provided by GARNA board and local donations: Soup, breads, adult beverages and more in appreciation of our members. Members learn about each other and all the GARNA programs, clubs, partners, chapters and socialize.
COLORADO LEGAL SERVICES Feb. 21, 28, 9-11 a.m., Chaffee County Courthouse, 142 Crestone Ave., Salida. Clients will be seen on a wallk-in, first-come, first-served basis, except those requiring appointments. Toll-free number for Chaffee County is 800-395-2465.
Saturday Feb. 22
SALIDA COUNTY WESTERN DANCE Feb. 22, 7-9 p.m., American Legion Post 64, 235 W. 10th St. No partner necessary. Lessons from 7 to 7:30 p.m.; dancing to recorded music from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Cost is $5.
Sunday Feb. 23
WEAVING WITH CINDY BASS Feb. 23, 1-3 pm., Aspen Room, BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Class size limited to 12 students. Register at www.buenavistarec.com
Wednesday Feb. 26
SALIDA OLD-TIME MUSIC JAM Feb. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. Hwy. 50. All abilities welcome, and tunes are shared round-robin style. Andrea Coen, cell 970-309-3175 or pflowerfiddle@gmail.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
COMMUNITY ROUND TABLE EVENT to meet the board and staff of the BV Chamber of Commerce. Feb. 27, 6 p.m. BV Community Center, 715 East Main St.
BOW WOW FILM FESTIVAL Feb. 29, 7 p.m., Salida SteamPlant. Short films for the love of dogs. Features some of the years’ best pooch-themed short films all wrapped up in one beautiful, fun-loving package. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at the SteamPlant, Salida Chamber of Commerce, Free the Monkey in Salida and Ark-Valley Humane Society in Buena Vista. Cash bar and concessions will be available.
DECKER FIRE RECOVERY COMMUNITY FAIR Feb. 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, Salida. Free regardless of whether the Decker Fire had a personal impact or not. Subject matter experts in flood insurance, mitigation work, business continuity, well water testing, emergency “go-kits,” animal safety, property assessments, communications strategies, donation and volunteer management and evacuation planning. Andrea Carlstrom, Director, Chaffee County Public Health, 719-530-2564 or acarlstrom@chaffeecounty.org or Richard Atkins, Chaffee County Emergency Manager, at 719-207-2730 or ratkins@chaffeecounty.org
ONGOING ACTIVITIES
USDA FOREST SERVICE PRESCRIBED FIRE PROJECT IN CHAFFEE COUNTY PLANNED The North Trout Creek Prescribed Fire project involves burning approximately 917 acres between McGee Gulch and Shields Gulch along FR 305, 315 and 376. Four miles east of Buena Vista. Weather conditions will affect the dates for ignition. Fire personnel will monitor the burn unit until the fire is completely out. Salida Ranger District at 719-539-3591.
WIGGLES & GIGGLES Thursdays 10-11 a.m., BV Public Library. Unstructured free play. Toys and activities set up for the hour. 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
JOURNEY INTO FREEDOM Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St., BV. James and Gail Lisi journey though the Bible teaching practical truth that we can apply to everyday life. Call 417-598-3997 or www.jameslisi.com
BV HOPE third Fridays, 3 p.m., at Public Health Office, 112 Linderman. Beth Ritchie, 719-395-6938.
Tuesday Evening Ladies Literary Society (TELLS) Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Weekly support, exploring spiritual journeys held in homes. “The Life of an Ordinary Woman” by Anne Ellis. Everyone welcome. Rebecca Poos, 719-395-2544.
Open Gym VOLLEYBALL Sundays, 6-8 p.m., BVHS gym. Ages 16+. $3/visit.
Pickleball Opportunities: Mondays 9 a.m.-noon, Fridays, 5-9 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m., all at Darren Patterson Christian Academy. All levels, $3.
Chaffee County Quilts of Valor third Mondays at Bev’s Stitchery. We start at 9:30 a.m. and sew until between 2-3 p.m.
TUNES & TOTS 10 a.m. Music and movement for birth to 5 years old. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Monday Morning Art Mondays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Drop-ins welcome. Contact BV Rec for more details, 719-395-1939.
men’s COFFEE AND CONVERSATION Wednesdays, 8 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
FREE COMMUNITY DOG WALK, Saturdays, 9 a.m., NE corner of E. Main and Railroad.
READING TO ROVER Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Sign up for a 15-minutes time slot to read to one of our loveable pups. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Game On Mondays, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Chess instruction, games for all ages. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
SHOOT AT THE RIFLE RANGE Tuesdays, 5 p.m., Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. shoot at Trap Range. First Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., shoot at the Trap Range. Doug 719-221-3213.
MINI MONETS Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Arts and crafts for preschoolers. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
QIGONG Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., adults. Exercises for flexibility and energy, improving blood flow. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
PiYo Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-9 a.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Drop-ins welcome. Contact BV Rec for more details, 719-395-1939.
BINGO/American Legion Post 55 Fridays, 6 p.m. starting with dinner; bingo 7 at p.m. Clarence, 719-395-9042.
Meditation AND MORE Saturdays, 10 a.m., adults; weekly group shares meditation practice, reflection and discussion. The program may feature guest presenters and readings. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Buddhist Meditation and Philosophy Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. 16417 CR 325, 7 miles south of Buena Vista off Rodeo Rd. 1-888-550-1777 or www.bodhimarga.org
Story Time Fridays, 10 a.m., 0-5 years old. Enjoy a book and interactive play. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700 or www.buenavistalibrary.org
FREE LEGAL SELF-HELP CLINIC for parties who have no attorney; second Wednesdays, 2-5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St., Salida. By computer link, volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation. Call 719-539-4826 to schedule an appointment.
CLUBS
CENTRAL COLORADO BEEKEEPERS’ ASSOCIATION fourth Mondays, 6:30 p.m., at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, Salida. Dibby Olson 719-221-5848.
BUNCO first and third Thursdays, 1 p.m., Casa del Rio. Myrna Cunningham, 719-395-2684.
TESTIMONY MEETING, Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christian Science Church, 429 Crossman Ave. Childcare provided. 719-395-6010, christiansciencebv.com
DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 1 p.m. American Legion Auxiliary Building. 719-395-8379.
Bridge Club Thursdays, 1-5 p.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Call Marjie at 719-395-8846 to reserve your spot.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH’S WOMEN’S MISSIONARY LEAGUE meets monthly at Faith Lutheran Church except during the summers. They are active in community affairs and support charity groups locally, nationally and internationally.
BV BOYS & GIRLS CLUB AFTER SCHOOL HOURS Monday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. 719-395-7104 or 719-221-2095. Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
BV BOYS & GIRLS TEEN CLUB Mondays and Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
Running Club Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. in front of the Trailhead. Free and open to all. www.salidarec.com/ccrc.
High Rocky Riders off-road club fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Electric Association. Jack Reinmuth, 719-836-4687.
CIVIL AIR PATROL Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m., Darren Patterson Christian Academy. Ages 12 and up. Mike Thornsley, 719-239-8010 or mthornsleycap@gmail.com
ROTARY CLUB Wednesdays, noon, Domino’s, 285 U.S.-24 Unit B. Cara Reano, 719-239-0578.
BV SPORTSMAN’S CLUB. Small-bore and big-bore pistol shoots, Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; trap shooting, Saturdays, 10 a.m.; Doug Dreier, 719-395-4424.
Boy Scout Troop 67 Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Congregationalist United Church of Christ. Merilee Daugherty, 719-966-2004. Facebook: Boy Scouts Troop 67 Buena Vista.
GIRL SCOUT TROOP Tuesdays, 3:30 -5 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
Rock Hard Wrestling Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m. Buena Vista High School’s wrestling room, 113 N. Court St. Kevin Hargrove, 719-395-7107 or 719-221-3007.
SUPPER CLUB COMMUNITY POTLUCK MEALS Mondays and Thursdays, 6 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
OPEN FELLOWSHIP GATHERING Thursdays, 7 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
