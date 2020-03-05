SPECIAL EVENTS
Thursday
March 5
FREE TAX HELP Tuesdays, March 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7 and Thursdays, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 12 p.m., Aspen Room, BV Community Center. Income Tax Prep and E-filing provided free by the IRS VITA Program. Call or text 719-293-1857 for appointment. Bring tax records, SS cards, 2018 tax returns, photo ID.
GUIDESTONE’S COMMUNITY FOOD SYSTEMS STRATEGIC PLANNING PROCESS COMMUNITY DIALOGUE March 5, 5-6:30 p.m., at Buena Vista Community Center and March 12, 5-6:30 p.m., at the Salida Scout Hut. Give input and insight toward the current health of our local food system. Guidestone’s Facebook page or Andrea Coen: andrea@guidestonecolorado.org or call 719-239-0955.
Friday
March 6
RAFTING FILMS AT WOMEN’S RAFT TEAM FUNDRAISER March 6, A Church in BV. An evening of rafting films featuring women. Supports the team’s trip to the International Rafting Federation’s World Rafting Championships in August 2020. Sponsorship opportunities available by contacting arkacesraftingteam@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/Ark-Aces-
Saturday
March 7
CHAFFEE COUNTY REPUBLICAN CENTRAL COMMITTEE PRECINCT CAUCUS March 7, 10 a.m., Darren Patterson Academy, 378 San Juan Ave. Meeting of registered electors within a precinct who are members of a major political party to elect precinct committee persons and delegates, bring new people into the county committee and bring forth resolutions that establish the state party platform.
Monday
March 9
QUILTERS TO MEET March 9, Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave. just off Hwy. 50 in Poncha Springs. Networking, coffee and treats at 9 a.m.; program at 9:30 a.m. “Don’t Call It a Blanket” by Nicole Young who is a graphic designer. In the afternoon Nicole will teach advanced paper piecing. Her beautiful paper pieced patterns can be found on her website, lillyella.com. monarchquilters.com
La Leche League of Salida March 9, 10-11:30 a.m. in the Sun Room at the Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., Salida (across from Safeway). For breastfeeding information and support, call or text Elaine 913-980-4778 or Lorraine 719-207-5008.
Tuesday
March 10
BV CELTIC & OLD-TIME MUSIC JAM March 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St., BV. All abilities are welcome. Bring instrument(s) and a tune to share. Free with donations appreciated. Call Carole Barnes for more info: 719-395-6704.
Wednesday
March 11
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON March 11, noon, BV Community Center. Corned beef and cabbage to celebrate Saint Patrick’s day. Our program will be given by Sandi Lyman of MAI Acupuncture Clinic. Bring a place setting and a side dish. Door prizes will be awarded.
MARCH MEMBERSHIP MEETING OF THE COLLEGIATE PEAKS CHAPTER OF TROUT UNLIMITED March 11, 6-8:30 p.m., in the northeast riverside room, Boathouse Cantina, 228 North F St., Salida. Free and open to the public. Social hour starts at 6 p.m. when food and all types of beverages may be purchased. Program at 7 p.m. by Stuart Andrews, head guide for Ark Anglers, on fishing the regions high country lakes. Keith Krebs at 719-539-6359.
UPCOMING EVENTS
RIVERSIDE STORIES: ‘ORIGINAL THINKERS’ March 12, 7 p.m., Ivy Ballroom of Surf Hotel in South Main. $10. Presented by South Main Arts & Parks Foundation.
ALL ABOUT COMPOSTING March 12, 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd., Salida. Call GARNA to sign up, 719-539-5106.
BUDGET YOUR WAY OUT OF DEBT March 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m., BV Public Library, 719-395-8700. Gwen Hartzler: Financial Planner with Wealth Wave will explain budget basics by creating a personal budget, along with tips to be debt free. Materials to bring: Monthly expenses, monthly income and laptop (optional).
BV COMMUNITY DANCE March 13, 7-9:30 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. No experience or partner is needed to enjoy the great tunes and instruction from local musicians and callers. $4 ($2/students). Carole or Randy at 395-6704.
THE CHAFFEE COUNTY WRITERS EXCHANGE ST. PATRICK’S DAY WE WRITE SESSION March 14, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Community Room, BV. Free and open to the public. Topic: “Writin’ O’da Green!” Bring a snack to share, paper, pen or laptop and your own beverage. Refrain from wearing perfumes or colognes as some attendees have allergies. RSVP: info@CCWritersExchange.org
STUDIO TOUR WITH ARTIST ELIZABETH WEBB March 14, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 14622 N. Stagecoach Lane, BV. Liz will be discussing and showing her oil on canvas series inspired by recent Hubble telescope photos. Free and open to the public. Snacks, beverages served.
VISIT ELEMENTS MOUNTAIN COMPOSTING March 15, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. To sign up: info@elementscompost.com
MIXED MEDIA WITH ASHLEY MCGOWAN March 15, 1-3 p.m., Aspen Room, BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Class size limited to 12 students. Register at www.buenavistarec.com
CHAFFEE ARTS OPEN AWARDS SHOW CALL FOR ARTIST ONLINE SUBMISSIONS starting March 16. The show awards over $3,000 in artist prizes covering 14 categories. www.chaffeearts.com
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION LUNCHEON, March 17, 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313. Program by Sheila Peterson, “From Addiction to Wisdom brings Freedom.” Music by Kim Tate and Julie Sebastian; special feature Earl Richmond, BV Rec director. $10; $5 for 30 and under. STONECROFT “Connecting women with God, each other and their communities.” RSVP to Vicki, 719-395-8638 or bvwomensc@gmail.com
CRUSH YOUR CREDIT CRAVE March 18, 5:30-6:30 p.m., BV Public Library, 719-395-8700. Gwen Hartzler, Financial Planner with Wealth Wave will talk on how to get yourself out of the debt trap faster. Materials to bring: Monthly expenses, monthly income and laptop (optional).
ONGOING ACTIVITIES
WIGGLES & GIGGLES Thursdays 10-11 a.m., BV Public Library. Unstructured free play. Toys and activities set up for the hour. 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
JOURNEY INTO FREEDOM Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St., BV. James and Gail Lisi journey though the Bible teaching practical truth that we can apply to everyday life. Call 417-598-3997 or www.jameslisi.com
BV HOPE third Fridays, 3 p.m., at Public Health Office, 112 Linderman. Beth Ritchie, 719-395-6938.
Tuesday Evening Ladies Literary Society (TELLS) Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Weekly support, exploring spiritual journeys held in homes. “The Rock That Is Higher Than I” by Madeline L’Engle. Everyone welcome. Rebecca Poos, 719-395-2544.
Open Gym VOLLEYBALL Sundays, 6-8 p.m., BVHS gym. Ages 16+. $3/visit.
Pickleball Opportunities
Mondays 9 a.m.-noon, Fridays, 5-9 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m., all at Darren Patterson Christian Academy. All levels, $3.
Chaffee County Quilts of Valor third Mondays at Bev’s Stitchery. We start at 9:30 a.m. and sew until between 2-3 p.m.
TUNES & TOTS 10 a.m. Music and movement for birth to 5 years old. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Monday Morning Art Mondays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Drop-ins welcome. Contact BV Rec for more details, 719-395-1939.
men’s COFFEE AND CONVERSATION Wednesdays, 8 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
FREE COMMUNITY DOG WALK, Saturdays, 9 a.m., NE corner of E. Main and Railroad.
READING TO ROVER Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Sign up for a 15-minutes time slot to read to one of our loveable pups. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Game On Mondays, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Chess instruction and games for all ages. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
SHOOT AT THE RIFLE RANGE Tuesdays, 5 p.m., Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. shoot at Trap Range. First Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., shoot at the Trap Range. Doug 719-221-3213.
MOVIE NIGHT Second Friday, 6:30 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
MINI MONETS Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Arts and crafts for preschoolers. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
GAME NIGHT fourth Fridays, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
QIGONG Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., adults. Exercises for flexibility and energy, improving blood flow. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Moms Connect second Sundays, 1-2:30 p.m. Birth-3 years old. Free and open to all. Contact BV Rec for more details, 719-395-1939.
PiYo Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-9 a.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Drop-ins welcome. Contact BV Rec for more details, 719-395-1939.
BINGO/American Legion Post 55 Fridays, 6 p.m. starting with dinner; bingo 7 at p.m. Clarence, 719-395-9042.
TAMING TECH TROUBLE 3:45 p.m. every other Tuesday. BV Public Library. Get simple help with your device or laptop. 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Meditation AND MORE Saturdays, 10 a.m., adults; weekly group shares meditation practice, reflection and discussion. The program may feature guest presenters and readings. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Buddhist Meditation and Philosophy Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. 16417 CR 325, 7 miles south of Buena Vista off Rodeo Rd. 1-888-550-1777 or www.bodhimarga.org
Story Time Fridays, 10 a.m., 0-5 years old. Enjoy a book and interactive play. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700 or www.buenavistalibrary.org
CENTRAL COLORADO BEEKEEPERS’ ASSOCIATION fourth Mondays, 6:30 p.m., at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, Salida. Dibby Olson 719-221-5848.
BUNCO first and third Thursdays, 1 p.m., Casa del Rio. Myrna Cunningham, 719-395-2684.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.