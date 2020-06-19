FARMERS MARKETS Sundays at South Main Square in BV, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturdays at Alpine Park in Salida, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Safety protocols followed. For more information see foodshedalliance.com
Free Webinar by Plan & Act
“The Risks Stock Brokers Don’t Understand – Three Secrets to Investing in Stocks with Asymmetrical Risk/Reward,” June 25 at 2 p.m. A description of the event and registration are at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/three-secrets-to-investing-in-stocks-with-asymmetrical-riskreward-tickets-107763900728.
For information on Bob Schumann, the webinar’s main presenter and the senior advisor at Plan & Act, view his bio here: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/robert-j-schumann-30101586380. Schumann was a Lutheran minister until a shift in vision and calling led him to become a financial planner over 25 years ago. He views his work as a spiritual vocation.
GARNA’s Photo Contest Fundraiser
Benefits Chaffee and Lake County Community Foundations’ Emergency Response Funds. Submission deadline and voting deadline is June 21. If you enter the photo contest on June 18, you will receive a voucher for five free votes to apply to any photo(s) of your choice. Information and instructions on how to submit photos are at www.gogophotocontest.com/garna. For questions, contact GARNA at 719-539-5106 or info@garna.org.
Church updates
Epiphany Anglican Fellowship: 10 a.m. Sundays, 142 Oak St. Fr. Jim Towner, 607-738-4961.
Congregational United Church of Christ: YouTube channel is CUCC Buena Vista CO. Once a service has gone “live,” it can be watched any time.
Socially Distanced but Spiritually Connected. Semi-monthly reflections from a multifaith, interfaith and interspiritual perspective for spiritual uplift. Revbecca@icloud.com
Contact: 719-395-2544 or www.bvcucc.org
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church: Make reservations for Saturday-Sunday Mass. Thirty people allowed at each service with assigned seating. Reserve M-W, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 719-395-8424.Streaming Sunday Mass, 9:30 a.m. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7bXLm-mL7oyvdS8JpxRbwg
Confession by appointment, 719-239-0242.
The First Church of Christ, Scientist: Please see our website:
www.christiansciencebv.com for how to join our church services via zoom.
Faith Lutheran Church: Sunday services stream at 10 a.m. For information on accessing the online or phone streaming services go to HTTP/www.faithlutheranbv.org
Valley Fellowship Church: Outdoor worship service on south lawn, 10:30 a.m. each Sunday (weather permitting) beginning June 7. Safety protocol observed; masks encouraged; bring your own chair. Online services available at www.valleyfellowship.net
We also have a YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcspcpSYWECuOEzDpmQlJwQ
Grace Church: Virtual services Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Contact Judy Epperson at admin@gracechurchbvco.org for an invitation. Pastoral services are available via phone. Call Rev. Catherine Tran, Episcopal Rector at 720-440-0059 or David Erickson, United Methodist Pastor at 719-659-2943.
ClearView Community Church: Online services. www.clearviewcommunity.org and click on the Livestream link.
Cornerstone Church: Offering live chat, online services on Sundays at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Our YouTube channel is also a great place for worship songs and encouraging short videos from our campus pastors. YouTube channel: http://cornerstonechurchco.com/ under the COVID-19 “More Info Here” tab.
Leave a message at 719-395-8178.
BV Pregnancy Center hours
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 719-395-6703. As things open up more, we will gradually change back to our regular hours.
New Bees Thrift Store
• Open to shoppers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
• Limit of 20 shoppers inside the store at a time.
• Masks required; social distancing of 6 feet.
• Donations accepted Wednesdays and Saturdays only, 10 a.m. until full. Donations quarantined for 3 days.
• Bag day on Wednesday’s temporarily suspended.
• Applications for assistance are being accepted. Questions, call 719-395-6295.
striping operations begin in august
Please note striping operations are dependent on clear weather conditions. The targeted dates may fluctuate. Highways being re-striped and approximate dates include:
• Aug. 4-5: U.S. 285 from Alder over Poncha Pass to Johnson Village
• Aug. 7-15: US 50 from the CO 114 intersection to Coaldale
• Aug. 17: U.S. 291 from Salida to the US 24 Intersection
• Aug. 18-20: U.S. 24 from Granite to Antero Junction (U.S. 24/U.S 285 intersection)
TRAFFIC IMPACTS Travelers will encounter re-striping operations Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph in work zones. This is a swift moving, mobile operation. Although work zones will only be in place for a few hours, motorists are urged to use caution and watch for heavy equipment.
DONATE FOOD TO Arkansas Valley Christian Mission
Food donations accepted, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the back deck.
Anyone in need of food may pick up a bag of groceries on the front deck during above hours. Call 719-395-9321 if you have any questions. Monetary contributions may be mailed to PO Box 4646, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Habitat for Humanity
• Donation days are Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. by appointment. Call 719-966-6004 to schedule drop off. Closed to shoppers.
• Open to shoppers Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m. and Fridays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Limit of eight customers, physical distancing, masks.
• Public restrooms are closed.
Instagram for teens
The Extraordinary Teen Council or ETC is hosting an instagram page for teens. Teens may post their creative endeavors in all forms. Check out @etc_art_gallery on Instagram for details. Anyone can message a picture or video of their art to @etc_art_gallery. There will be random gift card drawings to local businesses every 2 weeks.
