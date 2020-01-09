SPECIAL EVENTS
Thursday
Jan. 9
EXPLORING SPRUCE BEETLES Jan. 9, 7-8:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at the First Presbyterian Church of Salida, 7 Poncha Blvd. $3 for GARNA members, $6 for non-members. Follow-up field experience Jan. 17, as part of the Ski with a Naturalist program at Monarch Mountain, to learn about spruce trees and signs of beetles and their damage at Monarch. Ability to ski and a lift ticket or season pass are required for the free Ski with a Naturalist program. To register for the lecture, go to: https://garna.org/calendar/thursday-lecture-series-beetle-and-forest-health/ Contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 539-5106.
Friday
Jan. 10
BV CONTRA DANCE Jan. 10, 7-9:30 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., BV. No experience or partner is needed to enjoy the great tunes and instruction from local musicians and callers. $4 ($2/students). Carole or Randy at 719-395-6704. Sponsored by Arkansas Valley Music and Dance and the Country Dance and Song Society.
ARTIST RECEPTION WITH DEVYN GRUNDY Jan. 10, 4-6 p.m. Grundy, an 18-year-old who creates magical oil paintings with an otherworldly feel, is exhibiting at the Buena Vista Public Library through the month of January.
Saturday
Jan. 11
OPEN COMMUNITY DANCE Jan. 11, 1:30-3 p.m., Salida Community Center, 3rd & F streets. Free; singles welcome. Hosted by Monarch Mavericks Square Dancers. 719-539-7877 or email monarch.mavericks@yahoo.com
BANANA BELT STAMP CLUB Jan. 11, 1-3 p.m. at BV Library. Open to beginners and to experts, guests welcome. 303-915-9572 or bananabeltstampclub@live.com
Monday
Jan. 13
CHAFFEE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO GIVE UPDATES ON CURRENT ISSUES FACING THE COUNTY Jan. 13, noon-1 p.m., United Methodist Church, 228 E 4th Street, Salida. The public is invited and coffee and tea will be provided. Prior to the speakers, a League of Women Voters Chaffee County social and business meeting will be held from 11:00-11:45 a.m.
Collegiate Peaks Chorale first rehearsal for their Spring program Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m. at ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road in BV. Music packets available to pick up starting at 6 p.m. Questions or more info: collegiatepeakschorale@gmail.com.
Tuesday
Jan. 14
BV CELTIC & OLD-TIME MUSIC JAM Jan. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St., BV. All abilities are welcome. Bring instrument(s) and a tune to share. Free with donations appreciated. Carole Barnes, 719-395-6704.
SEEDLINGS ... A GROWING HOME INITIATIVE Jan. 14, 21, 28, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25, March 3, 10, 17; 5-7 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 205 S. San Juan, BV. Learn to reduce stress while raising a successful child. Facilitators: Heather McFadden and Lyndsay Pulsipher. Dinner and childcare provided. Enroll no later than Jan. 8. Send registration form to Sroebuck@ccecc.org. jpryor@ccecc.org or 719-221-5114.
Wednesday
Jan. 15
FAMILY FILM SERIES: Avengers Endgame (2019) Jan. 15, 6 p.m., Ivy Ballroom of Surf Hotel in South Main. $5 with kids under 6 free. Presented by South Main Arts & Parks Foundation.
Lunch & Learn on cervical cancer Jan. 15 at noon. Dr. Tiffany Rhodes, gynecologist at HRRMC, will be presenting information on the human papilloma virus (HPV). For more information about the presentation or The Women’s Wellness Connection, contact Brenda at 719-207-2088 or brenda.gentile@hrrmc.net.
UPCOMING EVENTS
JOE MCFEE BENEFIT FUNDRAISER Jan. 16, 4-8 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center. Benefit dinner and silent auction for Joe McFee who was diagnosed with AML Leukemia. An account has also been set up at High Country Bank under “Joe McFee Benefit Fund.” Please contact Melissa McFee, 719-207-0978, with any questions.
RIVERSIDE STORIES: BOW WOW FILM FESTIVAL Jan. 16, 7 p.m., Ivy Ballroom of Surf Hotel in South Main. $10. Presented by South Main Arts & Parks Foundation.
BACKCOUNTRY FILM FESTIVAL Jan.18, 7-9 p.m., Salida SteamPlant Event Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. $12 CMC members, $15 non-members. Proceeds support Colorado Mountain Club as a nonprofit.
GUIDED CROSS-COUNTRY SKI TOUR ALONG LEADVILLE’S MINERAL BELT TRAIL Jan. 18. Participants will ski the east side of the loop, including the historical mining district where the trail is fairly flat and very scenic, just over 3 miles roundtrip, with historical talks along the way. The program will start at the trailhead at 10 a.m. and last between 1 ½ - 2 hours. Participants can continue further on their own, or return with the group. For participants over 8 years old. No dogs allowed. Cost is $5 for GARNA members and $10 for non-members.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION LUNCHEON, Jan. 21, 11:30 a.m.,Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313. Program by Linda Foreman. Musical surprise. Special feature: Judy Pankow visits Neema Village Orphanage in Tanzania, Africa. $10; $5 for 30 and under. RSVP to Vicki, 395-8638 or bvwomensc@gmail.com
CLUBS
TESTIMONY MEETING, Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christian Science Church, 429 Crossman Ave. Childcare provided. 719-395-6010, christiansciencebv.com
DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 1 p.m. American Legion Auxiliary Building. 719-395-8379.
Bridge Club Thursdays, 1-5 p.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Call Marjie at 719-395-8846 to reserve your spot.
League of Women Voters Chaffee County second Mondays, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., alternating BV and Salida. Info@ lwvchaffeecounty.org
BV BOYS & GIRLS CLUB AFTER SCHOOL HOURS Monday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. 395-7104 or 719-221-2095. Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
BV BOYS & GIRLS TEEN CLUB Mondays and Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
OPTIMIST CLUB Thursdays at Jan’s, except during July. Breakfast and socializing starts at 6:30 a.m., followed by the meeting at 7 a.m. Don Caskey, 719-395-2432.
Running Club Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. in front of the Trailhead. Free and open to all. www.salidarec.com/ccrc.
High Rocky Riders off-road club fourth Thursdays, 7 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Electric Association. Jack Reinmuth, 719-836-4687.
CIVIL AIR PATROL Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m., Darren Patterson Christian Academy. Ages 12 and up. Mike Thornsley, 719-239-8010 or mthornsleycap@gmail.com
ROTARY CLUB Wednesdays, noon, Domino’s, 285 U.S.-24 Unit B. Cara Reano, 719-239-0578.
BV SPORTSMAN’S CLUB. Small-bore and big-bore pistol shoots, Tuesdays, 5 p.m.; trap shooting, Saturdays, 10 a.m.; Doug Dreier, 719-395-4424.
Boy Scout Troop 67 Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Congregationalist United Church of Christ. Merilee Daugherty, 719-966-2004. Facebook: Boy Scouts Troop 67 Buena Vista.
GIRL SCOUT TROOP Tuesdays, 3:30 -5 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
Rock Hard Wrestling Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m. Buena Vista High School’s wrestling room, 113 N. Court St. Kevin Hargrove, 719-395-7107 or 719-221-3007.
SUPPER CLUB COMMUNITY POTLUCK MEALS Mondays and Thursdays, 6 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
