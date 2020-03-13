SPECIAL EVENTS
Thursday March 12
RIVERSIDE STORIES: ‘ORIGINAL THINKERS’ March 12, 7 p.m., Ivy Ballroom of Surf Hotel in South Main. $10. Presented by South Main Arts & Parks Foundation.
ALL ABOUT COMPOSTING March 12, 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd, Salida. Call GARNA to sign up, 719-539-5106.
CREATIVE MIXER March 12, 5:30-7 p.m. we’ll hear from Cody, a 15-year-old painting phenom. Bruce Warren joins us on the Hammered Dulcimer. Free and open to the public.
FREE TAX HELP Tuesdays, March 17, 24, 31, April 7 and Thursdays, March 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 12 p.m., Aspen Room, BV Community Center. Income Tax Prep and E-filing provided free by the IRS VITA Program. Call or text 719-293-1857 for appointment. Bring tax records, SS cards, 2018 tax returns, photo ID.
Friday March 13
BUDGET YOUR WAY OUT OF DEBT March 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m., BV Public Library, 719-395-8700. Gwen Hartzler: Financial Planner with Wealth Wave will explain budget basics by creating a personal budget, along with tips to be debt free. Materials to bring: Monthly expenses, monthly income and laptop (optional).
BV COMMUNITY DANCE March 13, 7-9:30 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. No experience or partner is needed to enjoy the great tunes and instruction from local musicians and callers. $4 ($2/students). Carole or Randy at 719-395-6704.
COLORADO LEGAL SERVICES March 13, 20, 27, 9-11 a.m., Chaffee County Courthouse, 142 Crestone Ave., Salida. Clients will be seen on a wallk-in, first-come, first-served basis, except those requiring appointments. Toll-free number for Chaffee County is 800-395-2465.
Saturday March 14
THE CHAFFEE COUNTY WRITERS EXCHANGE ST. PATRICK’S DAY WE WRITE SESSION March 14, canceled due to community health and wholeness concerns. info@CCWritersExchange.org
BANANA BELT STAMP CLUB
MONTHLY MEETING March 14, 1-3 p.m. at BV library. Open to beginners and to experts, guests welcome. bananabeltstampclub@live.com or 303-915-9572.
STUDIO TOUR WITH ARTIST ELIZABETH WEBB March 14, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 14622 N. Stagecoach Lane, BV. Liz will be discussing and showing her oil on canvas series inspired by recent Hubble telescope photos. Free and open to the public. Snacks, beverages served.
HRRMC FAMILY BIRTHING CENTER CHILDBIRTH CLASS March 14, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the hospital’s second-floor conference rooms, 1000 Rush Dr., Salida. Light snacks are provided. Participants are welcome to bring lunch or eat in the hospital’s café. $25; limited scholarships are available. Register at hrrmc.com or call the Family Birthing Center at 719-530-2277.
Sunday March 15
VISIT ELEMENTS MOUNTAIN COMPOSTING March 15, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. To sign up: info@elementscompost.com
MIXED MEDIA WITH ASHLEY MCGOWAN March 15, 1-3 p.m., Aspen Room, BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Class size limited to 12 students. Register at www.buenavistarec.com
DRAW WHAT YOU SEE! March 15, 22, 5 p.m., Salida Community Center at 305 F St. Curtis Killorn will lead. An Articipate event; $12 plus $5 supply fee. www.articipate.net for registration, scholarships and information.
Tuesday March 17
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION LUNCHEON, March 17, 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313. Program by Sheila Peterson, “From Addiction to Wisdom brings Freedom.” Music by Kim Tate and Julie Sebastian; special feature Earl Richmond, BV Rec director. $10; $5 for 30 and under. STONECROFT “Connecting women with God, each other and their communities.” RSVP to Vicki, 719-395-8638 or bvwomensc@gmail.com
OBSTRUCTIVE SLEEP APNEA CLASS March 17, 9-10 a.m. in the hospital’s second-floor conference rooms, 1000 Rush Dr., Salida. How to prepare for a sleep study and what happens during the study and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy. Free. Refreshments and a light breakfast will be provided. TC at 719-530-2332.
Wednesday March 18
CRUSH YOUR CREDIT CRAVE March 18, 5:30-6:30 p.m., BV Public Library, 719-395-8700. Gwen Hartzler, Financial Planner with Wealth Wave will talk on how to get yourself out of the debt trap faster. Materials to bring: Monthly expenses, monthly income and laptop (optional).
UPCOMING EVENTS
CHAFFEE COUNTY REPUBLICAN ASSEMBLY March 21, 10 a.m. at Salida Middle School. Candidates are nominated to run for county commissioner and to be delegates to the state convention.
SALIDA CONTRA DANCE March 21, 7-9 p.m., American Legion Post 64, 235 W 10th St., Salida. The band will be First Rodeo. Beginning lesson at 7 p.m. Music 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dessert potluck. $7 ($5 AVMAD members).
SALIDA OLD-TIME MUSIC JAM
March 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. Hwy. 50, Salida. All abilities welcome, and tunes are shared round-robin style. Andrea Coen: cell 970-309-3175 or email pflowerfiddle@gmail.com
No Mini Monets, Tunes & Tots, Reading to Rover, Wiggles & Giggles or Story Time the week of spring break (March 23-27).
ONGOING ACTIVITIES
WIGGLES & GIGGLES Thursdays 10-11 a.m., BV Public Library. Unstructured free play. Toys and activities set up for the hour. 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
JOURNEY INTO FREEDOM Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St., BV. James and Gail Lisi journey though the Bible teaching practical truth that we can apply to everyday life. Call 417-598-3997 or www.jameslisi.com
Tuesday Evening Ladies Literary Society (TELLS) Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Weekly support, exploring spiritual journeys held in homes. “The Rock That Is Higher Than I” by Madeline L’Engle. Everyone welcome. Rebecca Poos, 719-395-2544.
Open Gym VOLLEYBALL Sundays, 6-8 p.m., BVHS gym. Ages 16+. $3/visit.
Pickleball Opportunities: Mondays 9 a.m.-noon, Fridays, 5-9 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m., all at Darren Patterson Christian Academy. All levels, $3.
TUNES & TOTS 10 a.m. Music and movement for birth to 5 years old. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Monday Morning Art Mondays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Drop-ins welcome. Contact BV Rec for more details, 719-395-1939.
men’s COFFEE AND CONVERSATION Wednesdays, 8 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
FREE COMMUNITY DOG WALK, Saturdays, 9 a.m., NE corner of E. Main and Railroad.
READING TO ROVER Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Sign up for a 15-minutes time slot to read to one of our loveable pups. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Game On Mondays, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Chess instruction and games for all ages. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
SHOOT AT THE RIFLE RANGE Tuesdays, 5 p.m., Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. shoot at Trap Range. First Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., shoot at the Trap Range. Doug 719-221-3213.
MOVIE NIGHT Second Friday, 6:30 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
MINI MONETS Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Arts and crafts for preschoolers. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
QIGONG Mondays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., adults. Exercises for flexibility and energy, improving blood flow. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
PiYo Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-9 a.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Drop-ins welcome. Contact BV Rec for more details, 719-395-1939.
BINGO/American Legion Post 55 Fridays, 6 p.m. starting with dinner; bingo 7 at p.m. Clarence, 719-395-9042.
TAMING TECH TROUBLE 3:45 p.m. every other Tuesday. BV Public Library. Get simple help with your device or laptop. 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Meditation AND MORE Saturdays, 10 a.m., adults; weekly group shares meditation practice, reflection and discussion. The program may feature guest presenters and readings. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700, buenavistalibrary.org
Buddhist Meditation and Philosophy Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. 16417 CR 325, 7 miles south of Buena Vista off Rodeo Rd. 1-888-550-1777 or www.bodhimarga.org
Story Time Fridays, 10 a.m., 0-5 years old. Enjoy a book and interactive play. BV Public Library, 719-395-8700 or www.buenavistalibrary.org
CLUBS
BUNCO first and third Thursdays, 1 p.m., Casa del Rio. Myrna Cunningham, 719-395-2684.
TESTIMONY MEETING, Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Christian Science Church, 429 Crossman Ave. Childcare provided. 719-395-6010, christiansciencebv.com
DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 1 p.m. American Legion Auxiliary Building. 719-395-8379.
Bridge Club Thursdays, 1-5 p.m., BV Community Center, 715 East Main St. Call Marjie at 719-395-8846 to reserve your spot.
BV BOYS & GIRLS CLUB AFTER SCHOOL HOURS Monday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. 719-395-7104 or 719-221-2095. Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
BV BOYS & GIRLS TEEN CLUB Mondays and Thursdays, 6-7 p.m. Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
OPTIMIST CLUB Thursdays at Jan’s, except during July. Breakfast and socializing starts at 6:30 a.m., followed by the meeting at 7 a.m. Don Caskey, 719-395-2432.
Running Club Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. in front of the Trailhead. Free and open to all. www.salidarec.com/ccrc
CIVIL AIR PATROL Tuesdays, 7-9 p.m., Darren Patterson Christian Academy. Ages 12 and up. Mike Thornsley, 719-239-8010 or mthornsleycap@gmail.com
ROTARY CLUB Wednesdays, noon, Domino’s, 285 U.S.-24 Unit B. Cara Reano, 719-239-0578.
Boy Scout Troop 67 Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Congregationalist United Church of Christ. Merilee Daugherty, 719-966-2004. Facebook: Boy Scouts Troop 67 Buena Vista.
GIRL SCOUT TROOP Tuesdays, 3:30 -5 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
Rock Hard Wrestling Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m. Buena Vista High School’s wrestling room, 113 N. Court St. Kevin Hargrove, 719-395-7107 or 719-221-3007.
SUPPER CLUB COMMUNITY POTLUCK MEALS Mondays and Thursdays, 6 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
OPEN FELLOWSHIP GATHERING Thursdays, 7 p.m., Creekside Gathering Place.
