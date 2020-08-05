Things to Do logo new 20

BVEC Stage at the Roastery

Aug. 8, 1:30 p.m., Blue Rooster. Corner of East Main and Colorado. Please mask up.

Music & Memories concert series begins at Turner Farm

Aug. 7, 6 p.m. Music and Memories concerts start this Friday at historic Turner Farm 829 W. Main, Buena Vista, with Barb Maxey, guitarist and vocalist, twice semi-finalist at International Blues Challenge completion in Memphis, Tenn.  Admission by donations to Buena Vista Heritage. Bring a chair and picnic dinner if desired. Masks requited at the gate and please no dogs or alcohol. buenavistaheritage.org

Upcoming

Landscape & Wildlife Photography stroll

Aug. 15, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Photography 101 - Landscape & Wildlife Photography: Beginning Composition with Elk Raven Photography

Join the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association for a morning stroll focused on capturing photographic images of sunrise, the lake, and any wildlife with Ryan Kempfer and Chris Kassar from Elk Raven Photography on August 15 from.

To get the most out of this workshop, participants should know how to change settings and lenses on their camera(s), and feel free to bring a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens and something in between for a variety of shots.

In addition, Elk Raven will present an optional Zoom class Aug. 13, 7-8 p.m., to go over photography concepts including the Rule of Thirds for composition and shooting on Manual Mode (shutter speed, aperture & ISO).

This course is $10 for GARNA members and $20 for non-members. garna.org/calendar/photography-101 to register. info@garna.org or 719-539-5106

Social distancing guidelines in effect.

SEND items to editor@chaffeecountytimes.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.