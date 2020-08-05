BVEC Stage at the Roastery
Aug. 8, 1:30 p.m., Blue Rooster. Corner of East Main and Colorado. Please mask up.
Music & Memories concert series begins at Turner Farm
Aug. 7, 6 p.m. Music and Memories concerts start this Friday at historic Turner Farm 829 W. Main, Buena Vista, with Barb Maxey, guitarist and vocalist, twice semi-finalist at International Blues Challenge completion in Memphis, Tenn. Admission by donations to Buena Vista Heritage. Bring a chair and picnic dinner if desired. Masks requited at the gate and please no dogs or alcohol. buenavistaheritage.org
Upcoming
Landscape & Wildlife Photography stroll
Aug. 15, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Photography 101 - Landscape & Wildlife Photography: Beginning Composition with Elk Raven Photography
Join the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association for a morning stroll focused on capturing photographic images of sunrise, the lake, and any wildlife with Ryan Kempfer and Chris Kassar from Elk Raven Photography on August 15 from.
To get the most out of this workshop, participants should know how to change settings and lenses on their camera(s), and feel free to bring a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens and something in between for a variety of shots.
In addition, Elk Raven will present an optional Zoom class Aug. 13, 7-8 p.m., to go over photography concepts including the Rule of Thirds for composition and shooting on Manual Mode (shutter speed, aperture & ISO).
This course is $10 for GARNA members and $20 for non-members. garna.org/calendar/photography-101 to register. info@garna.org or 719-539-5106
Social distancing guidelines in effect.
SEND items to editor@chaffeecountytimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.