CONCERT IN THE PARK
July 16, 6-7:30 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Main St. and Hwy. 24. 101st Army Winds and Dixieland bands playing Dixieland jazz, marches, patriotic favorites and more. Free. Max of 50 spectators. Social distancing measures will be in place. Please wear face coverings.
RAILFEST
July 18, 10 a.m. Because of COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, this year’s event will take place on Zoom. Register by logging onto bvheritage.org and clicking on events and selecting “RailFest Weekend” from the drop down menu. Free; donations accepted on RailFest Weekend page.
ROASTERY STAGE
Mark’s Midnight Carnival, July 17, 1:30 p.m.; Blue Rooster, July 18, 1:30 p.m. Please mask up.
