CONCERT IN THE PARK
July 9, 6-7:30 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Main St. and Hwy. 24. Classic rock, folk rock and blues from Mountain Mantra. Free. Max of 50 spectators. Social distancing measures will be in place. Please wear face coverings.
VIRTUAL PUBLIC OUTREACH for U.S. 285 safety improvement project
July 9, 6-7 p.m. CDOT is hosting this through Zoom. You may participate by computer or smart phone. Register in advance by emailing: us285safetyimprovements@gmail.com or call 719-948-2815.
MOTHER!
July 10, 7 p.m., Salida SteamPlant, 220 W Sackett Ave. A one-woman play, starring award-winning actress Jan Justis, that follows the life story of the Irish-born schoolteacher who became known in 1897 as the “most dangerous woman in America” for her fearless union organizing and workers rights activism. Audience limited to 30 attendees. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com/e/mother-rescheduled-tickets-111002322936
By AVP Staff
Virtual EVENTS
• Chaffee Arts Virtual Gallery is on its website and Facebook page.
• Chaffee County Public Health has a daily Facebook Live at noon Monday-Thursday.
• Virtual Town Hall on Fridays at 12:30 p.m.
Free checkerboard website
The checkerboard website is a single point-of-entry web site providing free, 24/7 “one-click” public access for all forms, statutes, rules, instructions, flowcharts and videos for each of over 50 different types of Colorado civil cases. The checkerboard seamlessly connects users with free access to over 160 websites, ranging from the Colorado’s state judicial web site, to Colorado Legal Services, to the Law Library of the Library of Congress. www.checkerborard.com
Museums Open
People are encouraged to book tours at BuenaVistaMuseums.org as only 10 people are allowed at a time. Walk-ins permitted subject to availability and between tours.
The 1882 Courthouse Museum, 506 E. Main St. open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The 1890 Depot & Caboose at U.S. 24 and Main St. open Fridays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The 1910 Turner Farm and Apple Orchard, 829 West Main St. open Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Please wear a mask and follow social distancing. Because some of the collections are fragile and hard to clean, please refrain from touching the collections.
Any questions please contact museums@Buenavista.org. As of now, come July, the museums will be open without needing to book a tour but will still have limited hours.
FIBArk
River races will be Aug. 8-9 and virtual running and mountain biking races will occur throughout the summer with competitors tracking their course times individually. No carnival, vendors or events encouraging groups.
Farmers markets
Sundays at South Main Square in BV, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturdays at Alpine Park in Salida, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Safety protocols followed. For more information see foodshedalliance.com
Riding open at Fairgrounds
Chaffee County Fairgrounds have opened riding arenas to the public Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Limited to 10 people at a time, social distancing, masks when interacting with anyone outside of their group. First-come, first-served.
BV Pregnancy Center hours
Monday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Wednesday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Call 719-395-6703. Masks must be worn while in the center and social distancing will be observed. Children must remain with parents.
New Bees Thrift Store
• Open to shoppers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
• Limit of 20 shoppers inside the store at a time.
• Masks required; social distancing of 6 feet.
• Donations accepted Wednesdays and Saturdays only, 10 a.m. until full. Donations quarantined for 3 days.
• Bag day on Wednesday’s temporarily suspended.
• Applications for assistance are being accepted. Questions, call 719-395-6295.
Striping operations begin in August
Please note striping operations are dependent on clear weather conditions. The targeted dates may fluctuate. Highways being re-striped and approximate dates include:
• Aug. 4-5: U.S. 285 from Alder over Poncha Pass to Johnson Village
• Aug. 7-15: U.S. 50 from the CO 114 intersection to Coaldale
• Aug. 17: U.S. 291 from Salida to the U.S. 24 Intersection
• Aug. 18-20: U.S. 24 from Granite to Antero Junction (U.S. 24/U.S. 285 intersection)
TRAFFIC IMPACTS Travelers will encounter re-striping operations Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph in work zones. This is a swift moving, mobile operation. Although work zones will only be in place for a few hours, motorists are urged to use caution and watch for heavy equipment.
DONATE FOOD TO Arkansas Valley Christian Mission
The Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, 122 Cottonwood Ave. is open for food distribution on the front deck on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. If you have any questions or needs other than food, please call us at 395-9321 to see if we can help.
Habitat for Humanity
• Donation days are Wednesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-noon by appointment only. Call 719-966-6004 to schedule drop off.
• Open to shoppers Wednesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Physical distancing of at least 6 feet, masks required.
• Public restrooms are closed.
BV Public Library
• Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for curbside pickup, 1-hour computer reservations, and access to the collection for checkouts.
• Limit of 10 guests at a time. Face mask required.
• Curbside Service: Place orders online or call in requests; after receiving your notice that items are ready, call 719-395-8700 and a package will be left in the front foyer for pickup.
• Printing: Send files and quantity information to printing@buenavistalibrary.org and call ahead for curbside pickup. The library is printing up to 10 copies for free.
• Computers by reservation: Limited to four stations. Call 719-395-8700 for a 1-hour reservation.
• All returns may go in the book return, including media. Items quarantined and cleaned before returning to circulation.
• Reading areas, children’s play areas and meeting room remain closed.
• Offers ebook and audiobook purchases; digital books, movies and magazines. Our website www.buenavistalibrary.org offers tutorials on all of our available resources.
• WiFi is available in our parking areas 24 hours a day.
