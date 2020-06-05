The appearance of people on motorized personal watercraft on the Arkansas River took some Salidans by surprise May 24.
Rob White, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area park manager, said the craft were piloted by temporary AHRA river rangers who were training and familiarizing themselves with the craft and the river.
White said it is important for rangers to become acquainted with the machinery before they need to be used for a water rescue.
Official motorized watercraft used for rescues are the only motorized craft allowed in the AHRA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.