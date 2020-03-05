KCVN, a Kansas and Colorado agriculture company, and its subsidiary, Colorado Pacific Railroad, are asking the federal Surface Transportation Board to direct a sale of the Tennessee Pass railroad line after Union Pacific denied their offer of $10 million.
Union Pacific declined the offer because they said they are in active discussions with other entities, according to the Vail Daily. Colorado Pacific Railroad made their offer Nov. 14, 2019, and Union Pacific declined it Dec. 30, 2019.
The 229-mile railroad line runs from Pueblo to Dotsero.
KCVN said in their Feb. 14 Surface Transportation Board filing that the Tennessee Pass line would “provide a substantial and significant competitive alternative to BNSF (Burlington Northern Santa Fe) and UP (Union Pacific) to many freight rail shippers in Colorado but also throughout the Western United States.”
If they are able to purchase the line, KCVN said they intend to move wheat to mills in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles.
With the line dormant, farmers would have their shipments venture through a 500-mile loop only not to make any progress westward.
KCVN had previously purchased the 122-mile Towner Line that runs through Colorado’s Eastern Plains. Adding the Tennessee Pass line would develop about 360 miles of railroad from Kansas to Dotsero.
Freight shipping over the Tennessee Pass line peaked in the mid-1990s, according to the filing. When Union Pacific took over Rio Grande and Southern Pacific, they already had a similar route, so they allowed the Tennessee Pass to fall dormant.
Since falling dormant, Colorado’s population has increased from almost 3.8 million to almost 5.8 million.
“A territory this dynamic and growing should not suffer itself to only one railway across the mountains which divide it,” KCVN said.
KCVN demanded that the board reveal which entities Union Pacific is having discussions with.
The Tennessee Pass line is worth $8.8 million. It would cost $278 million to rehabilitate it, according to the filing.
KCVN began buying Colorado land in 2006.
The company currently owns 81,000 acres in Colorado’s Cheyenne, Kiowa and Powers counties.
In addition, the company owns 18,214 acres in Kansas and 252,450 acres in New Mexico. It is under contract to acquire more.
A 2017 Colorado Department of Transportation report said Tennessee Pass line has the potential to carry both passengers and freight, and that if Union Pacific continues refusing to reactivate it, then Colorado should consider purchasing it for those services.
The Tennessee Pass line was originally constructed in 1880 to capitalize on the booming mining industry. It ran near Leadville and Red Cliff.
