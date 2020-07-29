CPFS presents ‘Animals Around US’
Thursday, July 30, 7 p.m. - Craig Childs, natural sciences, archaeology and wilderness writer, presents “The Animals Around Us: A Spoken Word Evening with Craig Childs,” via Zoom video conferencing. The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, in collaboration with Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, will present the video conferencing.
CONCERT IN THE PARK
July 30, 6-7:30 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Main St. and U.S. 24. Gene Farrar performs traditional acoustic country and folk. Please mask up.
Roastery stage
July 31, 2 p.m., Mark’s Midnight Carnival. Saturday is a new band, River Tango at 1:30 p.m. Corner of East Main and Colorado. Please mask up.
“The Story of Plastic’
Now–July 30, online, 350 Central Colorado offers free screening of the impact of plastic pollution on the environment and solutions. View through July 30 at https://indee.tv/screener/view/fsftFGNFcsgWAlUte6pN5SqgjxVatCe1
Thursday, July 30, 7 p.m., 350 CC will conduct an online discussion of the film including what we can do to reduce the scourge of plastics in our homes, in Chaffee County, and to support national legislation and actions.
19th BVPC Celebrate Life fundraiser
Now–Aug. 14, by 7 p.m., Fabulous Funny Photo Contest. Participants will visit sponsor businesses and take the craziest, most original, best representation of Celebrating Life photo and submit to the BV Pregnancy Center by 7 p.m., Aug. 14. Text 303-587-7098 or email bvpc05@yahoo.com.
Roastery stage
Aug. 1, 1:30 p.m., River Tango. Corner of East Main and Colorado. Please mask up.
GARNA Wildflower hike
Aug. 1, Join Leadville wildflower expert Robin Dunn for a GARNA educational wildflower identification hike to an area locally known as Alpine Meadow or “Hills are Alive” in the Mining District east of Leadville. The 4-mile, 5-hour hike covers sub-alpine, alpine and a bit of tundra.
$5 for GARNA members, $10 ,non-members. garna.org/calendar to register; space is limited. info@garna.org or 719-539-5106 for questions. Social distancing guidelines in effect.
Upcoming events
Landscape & Wildlife Photography
Aug. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will present an online seminar focused on capturing photographic images of sunrise, the lake and any wildlife with Ryan Kempfer and Chris Kassar from Elk Raven Photography.
Road striping begins in August
Please note striping operations are dependent on clear weather conditions. The targeted dates may fluctuate. Highways being re-striped and approximate dates include:
• Aug. 4-5: U.S. 285 from Alder over Poncha Pass to Johnson Village
• Aug. 7-15: U.S. 50 from CO 114 to Coaldale
• Aug. 17: U.S. 291 from Salida to the U.S. 24 Intersection
• Aug. 18-20: U.S. 24 from Granite to Antero Junction (U.S. 24/U.S. 285 intersection)
TRAFFIC IMPACTS Travelers will encounter re-striping operations Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph in work zones.
This is a swift moving, mobile operation. Although work zones will only be in place for a few hours, motorists are urged to use caution and watch for heavy equipment.
