By Henry Netherland
The Mountain Mail
Colorado Housing and Finance Authority recently awarded Commonwealth Development Corp. the Low Income Housing Tax Credit to create affordable housing at Confluent Park in Salida.
Walt Harder is broker and owner of Harder Real Estate and Development, and John Diesslin is CEO of Diesslin Structures Inc. Together they are Harder-Diesslin Development Group, a partnership that began around 2008.
Commonwealth contracted with the partnership to develop 50 affordable housing units on the property with an additional 150 reserved for regular-income residents. Confluent Park adjoins Two Rivers to the southeast and will feature a number of single and multifamily home lots.
Commonwealth had to go through a CHFA bidding process in which it competed with other municipalities to get state tax credits that would allow the company to discount rent in those units to reach between 30 and 60 percent Area Median Income.
Diesslin said the process is very competitive and took between four and six months to complete.
He said partnership with the city of Salida was very beneficial in acquiring those credits.
“As soon as the city set their mind to be a partner in this, it came together and worked,” Diesslin said. “They came to the table and worked with us.”
Harder-Diesslin has been searching for a project location for roughly eight years. It was difficult because the land had to be affordable and had to be away from neighbors who would take issue with the development.
“Everybody says they want (affordable housing), but nobody wants it next to them,” Harder said.
Harder said in the future he hopes the city will figure out how to appropriately charge for taps for multifamily projects so they can build additional ones that are affordable in town.
“Currently their tap fee structure is prohibitive,” Harder said.
DSI will most likely construct the project. Lot and property sales will be through Harder Real Estate.
Diesslin and his team are preparing the site for infrastructure this summer. Construction is set for late 2020 or early 2021.
Harder said they are marketing single and multifamily lots for sale now, and those interested should call Harder Real Estate at 719-539-2000. Low-income units will be for rent only, but the multifamily projects will be for rent and for sale.
