3 Things to do this week

CONCERT IN THE PARK
July 2, 6-7:30 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Main St. and Hwy. 24. Bob Weir out of Cañon City playing acoustics. Max of 50 spectators. Social distancing measures will be in place. Please wear face coverings. For more information please contact BV Rec at 719-395-2408 or recdirector@buenavistaco.gov
MUSIC AND MEMORIES AT TURNER FARM
July 4, 6:30-8 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 West Main St. Limit of 150 people. Musical entertainment will be provided by guitarist Gene Farrar with historical presentations depicting Cockeyed Liz, Madame of the Palace of Joy; Alsina Deerhammer, the pioneer woman who named Buena Vista and a history talk about trains in Buena Vista by a local railroad engineer. Bring a picnic dinner, blanket and chairs. No dogs or alcoholic beverages allowed. Please bring masks and leave plenty of room for social distancing. Donations accepted at the gate for Buena Vista Heritage. For further information please visit buenavistaheritage.org or email buenavistaheritage@msn.com
Firecracker business walk
July 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, 343 Hwy. 24. Attendees are welcome to stop by to complete their 2020 Census and/or ask questions.
Virtual EVENTS
• Central Colorado Humanists’ Sunday Science Program, July 5, 10 a.m. Scientific instrument maker at the University of Colorado-Boulder Hans Green will present “The Art Behind the Science: Instrument Making at the Joint Institute of Laboratory Astrophysics, CU-Boulder,” reviewing the physics research at JILA and discussing the work of the JILA Instrument Shop designing, building and testing precise scientific instruments, followed by a video tour of the instrument shop. Discussion to follow the talk. Admission is free and the public is welcome to join the online program via Zoom by following the link https://cuboulder.zoom.us/j/99074449328
• Virtual Public Outreach to learn about the U.S. 285 Safety Improvements Project, July 9, 6-7 p.m. CDOT is hosting this through Zoom. You may participate by computer or smart phone. Register in advance by emailing: us285safetyimprovements@gmail.com or call 719-948-2815.
• Chaffee Arts Virtual Gallery is on its website and Facebook page.
• Chaffee County Public Health has a daily Facebook Live at noon Monday-Thursday.
• Virtual Town Hall on Fridays at 12:30 p.m.
Free checkerboard website
The checkerboard website is a single point-of-entry web site providing free, 24/7 “one-click” public access for all forms, statutes, rules, instructions, flowcharts and videos for each of over 50 different types of Colorado civil cases. The checkerboard seamlessly connects users with free access to over 160 web sites, ranging from the Colorado’s state judicial website, to Colorado Legal Services, to the Law Library of the Library of Congress. www.checkerborard.com
Museums Open
People are encouraged to book tours at BuenaVistaMuseums.org as only 10 people are allowed at a time. Walk-ins permitted subject to availability and between tours.
The 1882 Courthouse Museum, 506 E. Main St. open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The 1890 Depot & Caboose at U.S. 24 and Main St. open Fridays 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The 1910 Turner Farm and Apple Orchard, 829 West Main St. open Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Please wear a mask and follow social distancing. Because some of the collections are fragile and hard to clean, please refrain from touching the collections.
Any questions please contact museums@Buenavista.org. As of now, come July, the museums will be open without needing to book a tour but will still have limited hours.
FREE LEGAL SELF-HELP CLINIC
Via computer link, for parties without an attorney, second Wednesdays 2-5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Contact the library to sign up, 719-539-4826.
DoNATE FOOD TO Arkansas Valley Christian Mission
The Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, 122 Cottonwood Ave. is open for food distribution on the front deck on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. If you have any questions or needs other than food, please call us at 395-9321 to see if we can help.
FARMERS MARKETS Sundays at South Main Square in BV, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturdays at Alpine Park in Salida, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Safety protocols followed. For more information see foodshedalliance.com
Riding open at Fairgrounds
Chaffee County Fairgrounds have opened riding arenas to the public Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Limited to 10 people at a time, social distancing, masks when interacting with anyone outside of their group. First-come, first-served.
BV Pregnancy Center hours
Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 719-395-6703. As things open up more, we will gradually change back to our regular hours.
FIBArk
River races will be Aug. 8-9 and virtual running and mountain biking races will occur throughout the summer with competitors tracking their course times individually. No carnival, vendors or events encouraging groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.