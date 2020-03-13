TOWN OF BUENA VISTA
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF THE MUNICIPAL ELECTION ON APRIL 7, 2020,
AND DECLARING THE ELECTION OF CANDIDATES
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, THAT:
Pursuant to CRS 31-10-507 and Resolution 19, Series 2020 of the Board of Trustees of the
Town of Buena Vista, the Town Clerk has been authorized and directed to cancel the regular Town election scheduled for April 7, 2020. There being an equal number of candidates and vacancies and there being no ballot issues to be decided at said election.
Pursuant to Resolution 19, Series 2020, the following individuals are hereby appointed to
4-years terms office commencing after swearing in at the first regular Board of Trustee meeting after April 7, 2020.
• Amy Eckstein
• Norm Nyberg
• Devin Rowe
For the Board of Trustees
Town of Buena Vista, Colorado
Paula Barnett
Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 12, 2020.
