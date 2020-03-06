TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 02
(SERIES OF 2020)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, AMENDING CHAPTER 11 OF THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING SPECIAL EVENTS
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees desires to amend the Town of Buena Vista Municipal Code to address time limits for special event permits.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO:
Section 1. Section 11-122(c) of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
Applications shall be submitted not less than thirty (30) days nor more than twelve (12) months before an event. The Town Administrator shall, upon a showing of good cause, consider an application that is filed after the filing deadline if there is sufficient time to process and investigate the application and obtain necessary police services for the event. Good cause may be demonstrated by a showing that the circumstance that gave rise to the application did not reasonably allow the applicant to file within the time prescribed. If the Town Administrator refuses to consider a late application, the Town Administrator shall inform the applicant in writing of the reasons therefore and of the applicant’s right of appeal.
Section 2. Section 11-124 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
The Town Administrator shall consider the applicable criteria and approve, conditionally approve or deny the application. If the application is denied, the Town Administrator shall inform the applicant in writing of the grounds for denial and the applicant’s right of appeal. If the application is approved, the Town Administrator shall issue the event permit, including any conditions.
Section 3. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any one or part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 4. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 25th day of February, 2020.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: Mayor, Duff Lacy
ATTEST: Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in the Chaffee County Times March 5, 2020.
