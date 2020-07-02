PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 9
(SERIES OF 2020)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN
OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO,
AMENDING ARTICLE VIII OF CHAPTER
11 OF THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL
CODE REGARDING THE RULES AND
REGULATIONS FOR MT. OLIVET
CEMETERY
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees desires
to update the Rules and Regulations for Mt.
Olivet Cemetery.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED
BY THE TRUSTEES FOR THE TOWN OF
BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. The definitions of ‘Residing’
and ‘Immediate family’ shall be deleted
from Section 11-130(b), and the definition of
‘Resident’ shall be changed to read:
Resident means an individual whose primary
residence is situated in Chaffee County,
Colorado. Anyone whose voter registration
and/or most recent year’s federal tax return
shows a Chaffee County address, and who
still lives at that location, shall be considered
a resident.
Section 2. The definition of ‘Plot’ in
Section 11-130(b) shall be modified to read:
Plot means a standard five-foot-wide by
ten-foot-long space for a casket and up to
eight (8) cremains.
Section 3. Section 11-133(a)(1) shall be
modified to read:
Name, most recent address, and phone
number of the person(s) to be named on
the interment agreement as owner(s) of the
burial rights
Section 4. The words ‘crypts and’ shall
be deleted from Section 11-137(a).
Section 5. The first sentence in Section
11-139 shall be altered to read:
No disinterment shall be allowed without
permission of the State of Colorado in accordance
with its statutes and regulations and
without the permission of the Town Clerk
and the owner of the burial rights for the plot
or owner’s descendants.
Section 6. Section 11-140(c) shall be
modified to read:
(c) All fences, railings, concrete blocks or
other enclosures around plots and graves,
including trellises and headboards of every
type and description, shall be submitted for
approval to the Town Clerk. Concrete footers
are prohibited.
Section 7. Section 11-140(e) shall be
reworded to read:
The planting of trees or shrubs on a
gravesite as permanent landscaping, as well
as the removal of trees or shrubs from a
site, shall be submitted for approval by the
Town Clerk.
Section 8. The following Paragraph (h)
shall be added to Section 11-140:
(h) All permanent grave decorations and
emplacements, including fences, railings,
curbs, or other enclosures around plots
and graves shall be maintained by the
heirs of the deceased. If such emplacements
are not maintained, fees for the care
of the same may be assessed to the heirs
of the deceased. If no responsible party
can be contacted or if, after having been
contacted they choose not to pay the fees,
the Town may remove the emplacements.
The Town may also remove any emplacements
deemed by the Public Works Director
to present a safety hazard without first
attempting to contact the plot owners/heirs.
Any emplacements deemed historically
valuable may be maintained by the Town at
its sole discretion.
Section 9. The final sentence in Section
11-142, ‘Parking shall be in designated areas
only,’ shall be deleted.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND
ORDERED PUBLISHED this 23 rd
day of
June, 2020.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME
EFFECTIVE THIRTY DAYS FROM
PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: ________________________________
Duff Lacy, Mayor
ATTEST:
_________________________________
Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times July
2, 2020
