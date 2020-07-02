PUBLIC NOTICE

TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO

ORDINANCE NO. 9

(SERIES OF 2020)

AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN

OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO,

AMENDING ARTICLE VIII OF CHAPTER

11 OF THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL

CODE REGARDING THE RULES AND

REGULATIONS FOR MT. OLIVET

CEMETERY

WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees desires

to update the Rules and Regulations for Mt.

Olivet Cemetery.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED

BY THE TRUSTEES FOR THE TOWN OF

BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:

Section 1. The definitions of ‘Residing’

and ‘Immediate family’ shall be deleted

from Section 11-130(b), and the definition of

‘Resident’ shall be changed to read:

Resident means an individual whose primary

residence is situated in Chaffee County,

Colorado. Anyone whose voter registration

and/or most recent year’s federal tax return

shows a Chaffee County address, and who

still lives at that location, shall be considered

a resident.

Section 2. The definition of ‘Plot’ in

Section 11-130(b) shall be modified to read:

Plot means a standard five-foot-wide by

ten-foot-long space for a casket and up to

eight (8) cremains.

Section 3. Section 11-133(a)(1) shall be

modified to read:

Name, most recent address, and phone

number of the person(s) to be named on

the interment agreement as owner(s) of the

burial rights

Section 4. The words ‘crypts and’ shall

be deleted from Section 11-137(a).

Section 5. The first sentence in Section

11-139 shall be altered to read:

No disinterment shall be allowed without

permission of the State of Colorado in accordance

with its statutes and regulations and

without the permission of the Town Clerk

and the owner of the burial rights for the plot

or owner’s descendants.

Section 6. Section 11-140(c) shall be

modified to read:

(c) All fences, railings, concrete blocks or

other enclosures around plots and graves,

including trellises and headboards of every

type and description, shall be submitted for

approval to the Town Clerk. Concrete footers

are prohibited.

Section 7. Section 11-140(e) shall be

reworded to read:

The planting of trees or shrubs on a

gravesite as permanent landscaping, as well

as the removal of trees or shrubs from a

site, shall be submitted for approval by the

Town Clerk.

Section 8. The following Paragraph (h)

shall be added to Section 11-140:

(h) All permanent grave decorations and

emplacements, including fences, railings,

curbs, or other enclosures around plots

and graves shall be maintained by the

heirs of the deceased. If such emplacements

are not maintained, fees for the care

of the same may be assessed to the heirs

of the deceased. If no responsible party

can be contacted or if, after having been

contacted they choose not to pay the fees,

the Town may remove the emplacements.

The Town may also remove any emplacements

deemed by the Public Works Director

to present a safety hazard without first

attempting to contact the plot owners/heirs.

Any emplacements deemed historically

valuable may be maintained by the Town at

its sole discretion.

Section 9. The final sentence in Section

11-142, ‘Parking shall be in designated areas

only,’ shall be deleted.

INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND

ORDERED PUBLISHED this 23 rd

day of

June, 2020.

THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME

EFFECTIVE THIRTY DAYS FROM

PUBLICATION.

TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO

By: ________________________________

Duff Lacy, Mayor

ATTEST:

_________________________________

Paula Barnett, Town Clerk

Published in The Chaffee County Times July

2, 2020

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.