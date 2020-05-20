TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 07
(SERIES OF 2020)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, AMENDING ARTICLE VIII OF CHAPTER 11 OF THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING THE RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR MT. OLIVET CEMETERY
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees desires to update the Rules and Regulations for Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE TRUSTEES FOR THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section 1. Paragraphs (b) and (c)(2) of Section 11-133 of the Town of Buena Vista Municipal Code are hereby repealed and reenacted to read as follows:
(b) Upon presentation to the Town Clerk of the above-listed information and any payment due for the sale of a plot to any person, the Town Clerk shall cause an interment agreement to be executed to the named grantee(s) of such plot, containing a description of the plot and signed by the Town Clerk. The burial rights transferred shall be limited to the right of interment. All other property rights remain with the Town.
(c)(2) For persons proven to be indigent at their time of death, the burial plot fee may be waived by the Town Clerk. A person shall be considered ‘indigent’ if their total household income is at or below one hundred and thirty percent (130%) of the Gross Federal Poverty level based on household size.
Section 2. Paragraphs (f) and (g) of Section 11-140 of the Town of Buena Vista Municipal Code are hereby repealed and reenacted to read as follows:
(f) The Town reserves the right to remove trees, shrubs or other plantings on grave sites which become dangerous or detrimental to the adjacent grounds because of encroachment of roots or branches.
(g) All grave decorations of a temporary nature are subject to regular removal by Town staff. All grave decorations intended to be permanent (including benches, flower pots, etc.) must be approved by the Town Clerk prior to installation.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 12th day of May, 2020.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO By: Duff Lacy, Mayor
ATTEST: Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 21, 2020.
