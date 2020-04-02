TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 04
(SERIES OF 2020)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO, AMENDING CHAPTER 2, ARTICLE 1, OF THE BUENA VISTA MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TOWN ELECTIONS
WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 2-1 of the Buena Vista Municipal Code, Town elections shall be governed by the Colorado Municipal Election Code, Title 31, Article 10, of the Colorado Revised Statutes;
WHEREAS, in accordance with C.R.S. § 31-1-101(10), the Town’s next regular election will take place on Tuesday, April 5, 2022;
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-10-908, the Board of Trustees of the Town of Buena Vista is authorized to determine when Town elections shall be conducted by mail ballot;
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-10-401 for each election, the Board of Trustees may delegate the authority and responsibility to appoint election judges to the Town Clerk; and
WHEREAS, given this authority, and for efficiency in conducting future elections, the Board of Trustees wishes to establish an ongoing designation that regular Town elections shall be conducted by mail ballot and an ongoing delegation of authority for the Town Clerk to appoint election judges.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO:
Section 1. Chapter 2, Article 1, of the Buena Vista Municipal Code is amended by the addition of Sections 2-5 and 2-6 to read as follows:
Sec. 2-5. – Mail ballot elections.
The Town’s regular municipal election, held on the first Tuesday of April in each even-numbered year, shall be conducted as a mail ballot election unless the Board of Trustees determines otherwise by resolution adopted at least sixty (60) days prior to a regular municipal election.
Sec. 2-6. – Appointment of election judges.
For every regular municipal election and without additional action or authorization by the Board of Trustees, the Town Clerk has the authority and responsibility to appoint election judges.
Section 2. Severability. If any article, section, paragraph, sentence, clause or phrase of this Ordinance is held to be unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity or constitutionality of the remaining portions of this Ordinance. The Board of Trustees hereby declares that it would have passed this Ordinance and each part or parts hereof irrespective of the fact that any one or part or parts be declared unconstitutional or invalid.
Section 3. Safety. This Ordinance is deemed necessary for the protection of the health, welfare and safety of the community.
INTRODUCED, READ, ADOPTED AND ORDERED PUBLISHED this 24th day of March, 2020.
THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE THIRTY DAYS FROM PUBLICATION.
TOWN OF BUENA VISTA, COLORADO
By: Duff Lacy, Mayor
ATTEST: Paula Barnett, Town Clerk
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 2, 2020.
