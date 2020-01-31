PUBLIC NOTICE

The contents of unit 299 at Peak Storage 513 Antero Circle, Buena Vista, Co 81211 will be disposed of on or after January 31, 2020. The contents consist of personal property belonging to Michelle Gott of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Published in the Chaffee County Times January 23, 30, 2020.

District Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

Court Address:

142 Crestone Avenue

Salida, CO 81201

In the Matter of the Estate of

John W. Dalton

Deceased

Linda L Dalton, Personal Representative of the Estate of John W. Dalton, Deceased

70 County Road 338

Ignacio, CO 81137

970-247-4484

Case Number 20PR3

NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO § 15-12-801, C.R.S.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of John W. Dalton, Deceased

Case Number 20PR3

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before 5/31/2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Linda L. Dalton, Personal Representative of the Estate of John W. Dalton, Deceased.

70 County Road 338

Ignacio, CO 81137

Published in The Chaffee County Times January 30, February 6, 13, 2020.

