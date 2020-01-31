PUBLIC NOTICE
The contents of unit 299 at Peak Storage 513 Antero Circle, Buena Vista, Co 81211 will be disposed of on or after January 31, 2020. The contents consist of personal property belonging to Michelle Gott of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Published in the Chaffee County Times January 23, 30, 2020.
District Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address:
142 Crestone Avenue
Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Estate of
John W. Dalton
Deceased
Linda L Dalton, Personal Representative of the Estate of John W. Dalton, Deceased
70 County Road 338
Ignacio, CO 81137
970-247-4484
Case Number 20PR3
NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO § 15-12-801, C.R.S.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of John W. Dalton, Deceased
Case Number 20PR3
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before 5/31/2020, or the claims may be forever barred.
Linda L. Dalton, Personal Representative of the Estate of John W. Dalton, Deceased.
70 County Road 338
Ignacio, CO 81137
Published in The Chaffee County Times January 30, February 6, 13, 2020.
