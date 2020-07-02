PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Board

of County Commissioners will hold Public

Hearing to consider the following application:

Project: Homestake Suction Pipeline

Replacement Project

Applicant: Homestake Water Project

Representative: Thomas Hankins,

Homestake Water Project Superintendent

Location: 37200 N. Highway 24

Zone: Recreational and Rural

Request: To renew a 1041 application for

the Homestake Water Project’s Homestake

Suction Pipeline Replacement project (“the

Application”). The application includes rehabilitation

of an existing 66-inch raw water

intake pipeline for the Homestake Water

Project. This application triggers Chaffee

County Guidelines and Regulations for

Areas and Activities of State Interest (“1041

Regulations”), specifically Chapter 3 (Efficient

Utilization of Municipal and Industrial Water

Projects) and Chapter 9 (Development in

Areas Containing or Having a Significant

Impact Upon Natural Resources of Statewide

Importance).

Board of County Commissioners

Hearing: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, starting

at 9:15 a.m., to be held in the Board

of Commissioners Meeting Room, 104

Crestone Ave., Salida.

Connect to Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.

us/j/109079543.

Additional information regarding the specifics

of this application is available for public

inspection in the Development Services

Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the

Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and

on the Chaffee County web page at www.

chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning

home page. All interested persons are

encouraged to attend one of the public hearings

or submit a statement with opinions and

comments on the proposed land use change.

Please note that it is inappropriate to personally

contact individual County Commissioners

or Planning Commission members while

an application is pending. Such contact is

considered ex parte communication and will

have to be disclosed as part of the public

hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns,

you should contact staff, write a letter

or present your concerns at the public meeting

so your comments can be made part of

the record. Also, note that if you use a representative

to present your comments, it is

more persuasive if you provide written authorization

for that person to represent you.

Approval of the subject application or development

may result in the establishment of a

vested property right.

Published in The Chaffee County Times July

2 and 16, 2020

