PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Board
of County Commissioners will hold Public
Hearing to consider the following application:
Project: Homestake Suction Pipeline
Replacement Project
Applicant: Homestake Water Project
Representative: Thomas Hankins,
Homestake Water Project Superintendent
Location: 37200 N. Highway 24
Zone: Recreational and Rural
Request: To renew a 1041 application for
the Homestake Water Project’s Homestake
Suction Pipeline Replacement project (“the
Application”). The application includes rehabilitation
of an existing 66-inch raw water
intake pipeline for the Homestake Water
Project. This application triggers Chaffee
County Guidelines and Regulations for
Areas and Activities of State Interest (“1041
Regulations”), specifically Chapter 3 (Efficient
Utilization of Municipal and Industrial Water
Projects) and Chapter 9 (Development in
Areas Containing or Having a Significant
Impact Upon Natural Resources of Statewide
Importance).
Board of County Commissioners
Hearing: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, starting
at 9:15 a.m., to be held in the Board
of Commissioners Meeting Room, 104
Crestone Ave., Salida.
Connect to Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.
us/j/109079543.
Additional information regarding the specifics
of this application is available for public
inspection in the Development Services
Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the
Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and
on the Chaffee County web page at www.
chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning
home page. All interested persons are
encouraged to attend one of the public hearings
or submit a statement with opinions and
comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally
contact individual County Commissioners
or Planning Commission members while
an application is pending. Such contact is
considered ex parte communication and will
have to be disclosed as part of the public
hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns,
you should contact staff, write a letter
or present your concerns at the public meeting
so your comments can be made part of
the record. Also, note that if you use a representative
to present your comments, it is
more persuasive if you provide written authorization
for that person to represent you.
Approval of the subject application or development
may result in the establishment of a
vested property right.
Published in The Chaffee County Times July
2 and 16, 2020
