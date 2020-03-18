PUBLIC NOTICE
Glenview Owners’ Association (GOA) hereby notifies its members and the general public that it is seeking funding assistance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Water Quality Control Division from its State Revolving Fund (SRF) program to assist in water system improvements. A project needs assessment (PNA) was developed as part of the loan application process, and evaluated two project alternatives. The first alternative is the installation of the brand new pump vault, which would include the demolition of their existing vault, and the second alternative is retrofitting the existing vault. As the PNA details, the chosen alternative is retrofitting the existing pump vault with two new pumps, piping, valves, and required electrical equipment. Project details, including the full alternatives analysis, schedule, and project costs are to be discussed at a public meeting that was originally set for Monday March 30th and has now been postponed toMonday April 20th, 2020 at 11AM at the Buena Vista Public Library. The current monthly water rates are $57.84 per month, and the project is estimated to raise the monthly water rates of GOA residents by approximately $3.00 each year for the next 5 years, with a projected monthly water rate of $73 in the year 2025. There are no foreseen environmental or construction impacts due to the project at this time. If you have questions please reach out GOA’s engineer Maggie McHugh at 970-384-9060 or maggiem@sgm-inc.com.
Published in The Chaffee County Times March 19, 2020.
