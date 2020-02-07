PUBLIC NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to collocate wireless communication antennas at a centerline height of 55 feet, on a 90-foot building at the approx. vicinity of 506 East Main Street, Buena Vista, Chaffee county, CO 81211. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Yvelande Raymond, y.raymond@trileaf.com, 1051 Winderley Place, Suite 201, Maitland, FL 32701, 407-660-7840.
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 6, 2020.
