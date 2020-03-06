PUBLIC NOTICE
The contents of unit 71 at Peak Storage 30210 County Road 383, Buena Vista, CO 81211 will be disposed of on or after March 15, 2020. The contents consist of personal property belonging to Ms. Laura Hribal of South Fork, Colorado.
Published in the Chaffee County Times March 5, 12, 2020.
