PUBLIC NOTICE

District Court, Chaffee County, Colorado

142 Crestone, Salida, CO 81201

719-539-2561

In the Matter of the Estate of:

COURTNEY DONALD BRANDON

Deceased

Diane M. Lamb

P.O. Box 628

Victor, CO 80860

Phone number 719-689-0345

NOTICE TO CREDITORS BY

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO § 15-12-

801, C.R.S.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of COURTNEY DONALD BRANDON,

Deceased

Case Number: 20PR18

All persons having claims against the above

names estate are required to present them to

the personal representative or to the Chaffee

County District Court, Salida, Colorado on or

before October 22, 2020 or the claims may

be forever barred.

Diane M. Lamb

P.O Box 628

Victor, Colorado 80860

Published in the Chaffee County Times on

July 2, 9, 16, 2020.

