PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 9:30 a.m., March 17, 2020 to be held at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista, for the purpose of considering a Special Event Permit for the SCA Battlemoor X, to be held June 30, 2020 - July 5, 2020 with setup on June 29th at the Meadows Farm, 15100 County Road 350, Buena Vista. The will be no alcohol sales or amplified sounds or music at this event.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this request is available for public inspection in the Commissioners’ office, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida during business hours or by calling 719-539-2218. Information is also available on the County website at www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices. All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing.
Published in the Chaffee County Times March 5, 2020.
