PUBLIC NOTICE
Request to continue to March 31, 2020
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following applications:
Name of Project: Aspire Tours Limited Impact Reviews
Applicants: Kathrin Troxler
Location: 11302 County Road 190 W, Salida
Zone: Rural
Request: To review an application for a business development that includes three Limited Impact Reviews: 1) an outfitting facility including but not limited to adventure tourism: rafting, hiking, fishing, mountain biking, backpacking and skiing, 2) a seasonal employee campground and 3) a public campground including cabins and tent sites in three phases. Multi-passenger vans will bring visitors to the property from the Front Range and to recreational activities. Seasonal employees will reside on the property to reduce vehicle trips.
Planning Commission Hearing: Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. and is held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Chaffee County Times February 13, 2020.
