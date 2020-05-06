PUBLIC NOTICE
First Quarter 2020 Bills Paid
Vendor Name, Payment Date, Payment Type, Payment Amount, Number
CDLE, Div. of Oil & Public Safety, 01/10/2020, Regular, 70.00, 25886; CEBT, 01/10/2020, Regular, 49,065.43, 25887; Collegiate Peaks Bank, 01/10/2020, Regular, 500.50, 25888; Colorado Municipal League, 01/10/2020, Regular, 3,065.00, 25889; Davenport Group, Inc., 01/10/2020, Regular, 9,500.00, 25890; Delta Dental of Colorado, 01/10/2020, Regular, 4,168.35, 25891; Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLC, 01/10/2020, Regular, 75.00, 25892; Pinnacol Assurance, 01/10/2020, Regular, 5,876.48, 25893; UMB Bank, 01/10/2020, Regular, 250.00, 25894; VSP, 01/10/2020, Regular, 507.93, 25895; Atmos Energy, 01/10/2020, Regular, 3,157.13, 25896; Cerdant, Inc., 01/10/2020, Regular, 1,931.00, 25897; Charter Communications, 01/10/2020, Regular, 259.96, 25898; Davenport Group, Inc., 01/10/2020, Regular, 12,582.00, 25899; Gobin’s Inc, 01/10/2020, Regular, 359.50, 25900; SANGRE DE CRISTO ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, 01/10/2020, Regular, 74.58, 25901; Ascent Aviation Group, Inc., 01/17/2020, Regular, 2,000.00, 25902; Charter Communications, 01/17/2020, Regular, 429.96, 25903; Collegiate Peaks Bank, 01/17/2020, Regular, 750.50, 25904; Dynamic Funding, Inc., 01/17/2020, Regular, 582.18, 25905; EMC Corporation, 01/17/2020, Regular, 2,195.00, 25906; Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLC, 01/17/2020, Regular, 75.00, 25907; Government Finance Officers Assoc., 01/17/2020, Regular, 160.00, 25908; Our Town Medical, 01/17/2020, Regular, 320.00, 25909; Peace of Mind Medical Care, 01/17/2020, Regular, 155.00, 25910; Peace of Mind Medical Care, 01/17/2020, Regular, -155.00, 25910; Trailhead Web Design, 01/17/2020, Regular, 119.40, 25911; Collegiate Peaks Bank, 01/17/2020, Regular, 500.00, 25912; BUENA VISTA SANITATION DISTRICT, 01/17/2020, Regular, 635.70, 25913; CenturyLink, 01/17/2020, Regular, 910.22, 25914; CenturyLink Business Services, 01/17/2020, Regular, 719.66, 25915; Chaffee County Victims Advocate, 01/17/2020, Regular, 345.00, 25916; Crystal Bressman, 01/17/2020, Regular, 100.00, 25917; Darling Promo, 01/17/2020, Regular, 706.28, 25918; Joel Benson, 01/17/2020, Regular, 1,275.00, 25919; Joseph Pedrie, 01/17/2020, Regular, 175.00, 25920; KLM Engineering, Inc., 01/17/2020, Regular, 2,500.00, 25921; LexisNexis Risk Data Management, Inc, 01/17/2020, Regular, 150.00, 25922; Mobile Record Shredders, 01/17/2020, Regular, 12.00, 25923; Peak Performance Imaging Solutions, 01/17/2020, Regular, 182.15, 25924; Ridgeline Signs, 01/17/2020, Regular, 645.00, 25925; ABT MAILCOM, 01/23/2020, Regular, 1,357.22, 25926; ATV Mountain Adventures Inc., 01/23/2020, Regular, 41.00, 25927; BUENA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL, 01/23/2020, Regular, 25.00, 25928; Butterfield’s Carpet Cleaning, 01/23/2020, Regular, 425.00, 25929; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 01/23/2020, Regular, 69.95, 25930; Colorado Analytical Laboratories, Inc., 01/23/2020, Regular, 620.00, 25931; COMFURT GAS, INC., 01/23/2020, Regular, 318.48, 25932; Dale R. Enck, 01/23/2020, Regular, 720.00, 25933; Galls/Quartermaster, 01/23/2020, Regular, 2,151.99, 25934; L.N. Curtis & Sons, 01/23/2020, Regular, 949.50, 25935; Mail Boxes, 01/23/2020, Regular, 131.59, 25936; Olsson, 01/23/2020, Regular, 2,307.05, 25937; RG and Associates, LLC, 01/23/2020, Regular, 10,716.70, 25938; SANGRE DE CRISTO ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, 01/23/2020, Regular, 14,286.74, 25939; TriTech Forensics, Inc., 01/23/2020, Regular, 275.00, 25940; Verizon Wireless, 01/23/2020, Regular, 1,010.99, 25941; W.S. Darley & Co., 01/23/2020, Regular, 958.02, 25942; Waxie Sanitary Supply, 01/23/2020, Regular, 32.22, 25943; BSN Sport Supply Group, 01/24/2020, Regular, 8.72, 25944; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 01/24/2020, Regular, 45,335.00, 25945; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 01/24/2020, Regular, 361.85, 25946; CIRSA, 01/24/2020, Regular, 21,352.61, 25947; Omnigo Software, 01/24/2020, Regular, 3,893.76, 25948; Peace of Mind Medical Care, 01/24/2020, Regular, 130.00, 25949; Upper Arkansas Valley Fraternal Order of Police #43, 01/24/2020, Regular, 210.00, 25950; Waste Management - Salida, 01/24/2020, Regular, 747.12, 25951; Waxie Sanitary Supply, 01/24/2020, Regular, 191.77, 25952; AFLAC, 02/03/2020, Regular, 446.93, 25953; Casa Sanchez 3, LLC, 02/03/2020, Regular, 180.00, 25954; Chaffee County, 02/03/2020, Regular, 11,163.75, 25955; Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 02/03/2020, Regular, 2,792.36, 25956; Liberty National Life Insurance Company, 02/03/2020, Regular, 26.04, 25957; Medical Air Services Association, 02/03/2020, Regular, 420.00, 25958; Salida Gunshop, 02/03/2020, Regular, 839.99, 25959; Scott Anderson, 02/03/2020, Regular, 150.00, 25960; Six Line Metalworks, 02/03/2020, Regular, 2,000.00, 25961; William Frederick Einspahr, 02/03/2020, Regular, 169.00, 25962; ALPERSTEIN & COVELL P.C., 02/04/2020, Regular, 1,685.00, 25964; Claudia Campbell, 02/04/2020, Regular, 5,750.00, 25965; Greater Arkansas River Nature Assoc, 02/04/2020, Regular, 2,500.00, 25966; Hoffmann, Parker, Wilson & Carberry, P.C., 02/04/2020, Regular, 7,272.76, 25967; MCFARLAND OIL LLC, 02/04/2020, Regular, 3,076.94, 25968; ROI Fire & Ballistics Equipment, Inc., 02/04/2020, Regular, 14,990.00, 25969; Stephanie McDonald, 02/04/2020, Regular, 89.97, 25970; TOTL Surveys, Inc, 02/04/2020, Regular, 1,376.25, 25971; Trusty Inc., 02/04/2020, Regular, 436.00, 25972; Waxie Sanitary Supply, 02/04/2020, Regular, 525.43, 25973; 4imprint, Inc., 02/07/2020, Regular, 1,348.59, 25974; ABT MAILCOM, 02/07/2020, Regular, 1,375.92, 25975; Ashley Davis, 02/07/2020, Regular, 240.00, 25976; Atmos Energy, 02/07/2020, Regular, 4,108.16, 25977; Buena Vista Roastery, 02/07/2020, Regular, 42.00, 25978; CEBT, 02/07/2020, Regular, 51,136.08, 25979; CenturyLink, 02/07/2020, Regular, 71.18, 25980; CenturyLink Business Services, 02/07/2020, Regular, 704.44, 25981; Charter Communications, 02/07/2020, Regular, 474.94, 25982; CIRSA, 02/07/2020, Regular, 122.17, 25983; Clear Gov Inc., 02/07/2020, Regular, 6,487.50, 25984; Dale R. Enck, 02/07/2020, Regular, 720.00, 25985; Darren Patterson Christian Academy, 02/07/2020, Regular, 1,717.00, 25986; Delta Dental of Colorado, 02/07/2020, Regular, 4,171.61, 25987; Dixon Villers, 02/07/2020, Regular, 41.94, 25988; Earl Richmond, 02/07/2020, Regular, 37.95, 25989; Galls/Quartermaster, 02/07/2020, Regular, 54.43, 25990; Gobin’s Inc, 02/07/2020, Regular, 308.60, 25991; Joel Benson, 02/07/2020, Regular, 1,012.50, 25992; Krzysztof Marusarz, 02/07/2020, Regular, 75.00, 25993; Krzysztof Marusarz, 02/07/2020, Regular, -75.00, 25993; Our Town Medical, 02/07/2020, Regular, 615.00, 25994; Peace of Mind Medical Care, 02/07/2020, Regular, 130.00, 25995; Pelino Excavation, 02/07/2020, Regular, 144.00, 25996; Pinnacol Assurance, 02/07/2020, Regular, 4,797.01, 25997; Sandefur Fire Extinguisher, 02/07/2020, Regular, 45.00, 25998; SIRCHIE FINGER PRINT LABORATORIES, 02/07/2020, Regular, 408.70, 25999; South Main Realty, 02/07/2020, Regular, 818.46, 26000; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 02/07/2020, Regular, 1,666.87, 26001; Verizon Wireless, 02/07/2020, Regular, 1,005.72, 26002; VSP, 02/07/2020, Regular, 519.87, 26003; W.S. Darley & Co., 02/07/2020, Regular, 965.41, 26004; Waste Management - Salida, 02/07/2020, Regular, 750.91, 26005; Waxie Sanitary Supply, 02/07/2020, Regular, 516.25, 26006; AIRGAS INTERMOUNTAIN, INC., 02/10/2020, Regular, 42.29, 26007; Blue360 Media, 02/10/2020, Regular, 714.56, 26008; Buena Vista Tool and Equipment, 02/10/2020, Regular, 175.50, 26009; Buena Vista True Value, 02/10/2020, Regular, 911.25, 26010; Communication Solutions Springs, 02/10/2020, Regular, 773.87, 26011; Cumberland Buildings, 02/10/2020, Regular, 3,270.00, 26012; Davenport Group, Inc., 02/10/2020, Regular, 392.00, 26013; Drilling Engineers, Inc., 02/10/2020, Regular, 24,668.00, 26014; Joel Benson, 02/10/2020, Regular, 1,100.00, 26015; L.N. Curtis & Sons, 02/10/2020, Regular, 1,414.05, 26016; MILES CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, 02/10/2020, Regular, 98,420.00, 26017; RG and Associates, LLC, 02/10/2020, Regular, 30,175.45, 26018; Souled Out T-Shirts, 02/10/2020, Regular, 964.09, 26019; Stephanie McDonald, 02/10/2020, Regular, 379.82, 26020; ACA PRODUCTS INC, 02/14/2020, Regular, 416.20, 26021; Antero Septic Corp, 02/14/2020, Regular, 240.00, 26022; Bradley Surber, 02/14/2020, Regular, 45.00, 26023; Brian Sandefur, 02/14/2020, Regular, 70.00, 26024; Cash, 02/14/2020, Regular, 45.25, 26025; Chris Greene, 02/14/2020, Regular, 57.50, 26026; COMFURT GAS, INC., 02/14/2020, Regular, 272.91, 26027; David McGill, 02/14/2020, Regular, 307.50, 26028; DL Propernick Concrete, 02/14/2020, Regular, 450.00, 26029; DPC INDUSTRIES, INC., 02/14/2020, Regular, 1,593.47, 26030; Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 02/14/2020, Regular, 60.00, 26031; Mail Boxes, 02/14/2020, Regular, 32.41, 26032; Margarita Torres, 02/14/2020, Regular, 317.50, 26033; Miguel Class, 02/14/2020, Regular, 360.00, 26034; Phillip Michael Rodriguez, 02/14/2020, Regular, 197.50, 26035; Darrell Pratt, 02/14/2020, Regular, 27.50, 26036; Pueblo Dept. of Public Health and Environment, 02/14/2020, Regular, 102.00, 26037; Randy N Johnson, 02/14/2020, Regular, 250.00, 26038; SALIDA AUTO PARTS, 02/14/2020, Regular, 1,927.05, 26039; THE CHAFFEE COUNTY TIMES, 02/14/2020, Regular, 175.45, 26040; UNCC, 02/14/2020, Regular, 34.08, 26041; WRIGHT WATER ENGINEERS, 02/14/2020, Regular, 3,153.98, 26042; ALPERSTEIN & COVELL P.C., 02/14/2020, Regular, 2,277.50, 26043; Ashley Davis, 02/14/2020, Regular, 240.00, 26044; CCI Leather Products, 02/14/2020, Regular, 276.00, 26045; Chaffee County, 02/14/2020, Regular, 15,950.00, 26046; Collegiate Peaks Bank, 02/14/2020, Regular, 688.00, 26047; Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, 02/14/2020, Regular, 30.00, 26048; Community Banks of Colorado, 02/14/2020, Regular, 75.00, 26049; Dixon Villers, 02/14/2020, Regular, 16.22, 26050; Dynamic Funding, Inc., 02/14/2020, Regular, 582.18, 26051; Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLC, 02/14/2020, Regular, 75.00, 26052; Galls/Quartermaster, 02/14/2020, Regular, 20.93, 26053; IACP, 02/14/2020, Regular, 190.00, 26054; Jema Enterprises, Inc., 02/14/2020, Regular, 155.25, 26055; John Crum, 02/14/2020, Regular, 2,000.00, 26056; Nancy Locke, 02/14/2020, Regular, 935.97, 26057; Stephanie McDonald, 02/14/2020, Regular, 230.00, 26058; THE MOUNTAIN MAIL, 02/14/2020, Regular, 160.00, 26059; 4Rivers Equipment, 02/21/2020, Regular, 829.74, 26061; ACA PRODUCTS INC, 02/21/2020, Regular, 63.45, 26062; ALERT/SAM, 02/21/2020, Regular, 100.00, 26063; All Around Tire & Wheel, Inc., 02/21/2020, Regular, 35.00, 26064; Ascent Aviation Group, Inc., 02/21/2020, Regular, 17,369.23, 26065; Ashley Davis, 02/21/2020, Regular, 240.00, 26066; Biller Press, 02/21/2020, Regular, 260.24, 26067; Blue Tail Technology, 02/21/2020, Regular, 945.50, 26068; BUENA VISTA SANITATION DISTRICT, 02/21/2020, Regular, 635.70, 26069; Buena Vista Tool and Equipment, 02/21/2020, Regular, 332.00, 26070; Buena Vista True Value, 02/21/2020, Regular, 1,899.91, 26071; CenturyLink, 02/21/2020, Regular, 905.38, 26072; Cerdant, Inc., 02/21/2020, Regular, 782.26, 26073; Chad Helmke, 02/21/2020, Regular, 156.40, 26074; CHAFFEE COUNTY CLERK & RECORDER, 02/21/2020, Regular, 6.50, 26075; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 02/21/2020, Regular, 354.85, 26076; Charter Communications, 02/21/2020, Regular, 214.98, 26077; Chris Greene, 02/21/2020, Regular, 262.65, 26078; Colorado State Fire Fighters Association, 02/21/2020, Regular, 150.00, 26079; Galls/Quartermaster, 02/21/2020, Regular, 4.60, 26080; Gunsmoke Car Wash, Inc., 02/21/2020, Regular, 74.50, 26081; Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 02/21/2020, Regular, 2,792.36, 26082; Hemenway Groundwater Engineering, Inc., 02/21/2020, Regular, 9,847.97, 26083; Hoffmann, Parker, Wilson & Carberry, P.C., 02/21/2020, Regular, 13,664.08, 26084; Hoppen Advertising Specialties, 02/21/2020, Regular, 141.50, 26085; Joel Benson, 02/21/2020, Regular, 1,387.50, 26086; L.N. Curtis & Sons, 02/21/2020, Regular, 3,712.22, 26087; Mail Boxes, 02/21/2020, Regular, 86.66, 26088; MCFARLAND OIL LLC, 02/21/2020, Regular, 3,219.57, 26089; Mobile Record Shredders, 02/21/2020, Regular, 49.00, 26090; Peak Performance Imaging Solutions, 02/21/2020, Regular, 666.51, 26091; Riverside Trophies, 02/21/2020, Regular, 165.00, 26092; SALIDA AUTO PARTS, 02/21/2020, Regular, 306.91, 26093; SANGRE DE CRISTO ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, 02/21/2020, Regular, 14,048.35, 26094; Thomson Reuters, 02/21/2020, Regular, 120.00, 26095; Town & Country Salida Inc., 02/21/2020, Regular, 118.46, 26096; Turnout TopCo LLC, 02/21/2020, Regular, 1,916.00, 26097; UniFirst, 02/21/2020, Regular, 308.99, 26098; Union Pacific Railroad Company, 02/21/2020, Regular, 250.00, 26099; W.S. Darley & Co., 02/21/2020, Regular, 3,221.61, 26100; Waxie Sanitary Supply, 02/21/2020, Regular, 9.18, 26101; William Frederick Einspahr, 02/21/2020, Regular, 169.00, 26102; Wold Architects and Engineers, 02/21/2020, Regular, 2,000.00, 26103; Peak Performance Imaging Solutions, 02/21/2020, Regular, 223.81, 26104; Chaffee County EMS, 02/27/2020, Regular, 90.00, 26105; VISTA AUTO PARTS, 02/27/2020, Regular, 362.14, 26106; AFLAC, 02/27/2020, Regular, 446.93, 26107; CDW Government, 02/27/2020, Regular, 3,742.50, 26108; Collegiate Peaks Bank, 02/27/2020, Regular, 688.00, 26109; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control, 02/27/2020, Regular, 280.00, 26110; Community Banks of Colorado, 02/27/2020, Regular, 25.00, 26111; Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLC, 02/27/2020, Regular, 75.00, 26112; Justin Case, 02/27/2020, Regular, 49.95, 26113; Liberty National Life Insurance Company, 02/27/2020, Regular, 26.04, 26114; Morgan Excavation Inc., 02/27/2020, Regular, 300.00, 26115; Pauley Construction, 02/27/2020, Regular, 60.00, 26116; PITNEY BOWES Global Financial Svcs, 02/27/2020, Regular, 126.45, 26117; Upper Arkansas Valley Fraternal Order of Police #43, 02/27/2020, Regular, 315.00, 26118; US Postmaster, 02/27/2020, Regular, 778.00, 26119; VISTA AUTO PARTS, 02/27/2020, Regular, 51.54, 26120; Alliance Against Domestic Abuse, 03/06/2020, Regular, 25.00, 26121; Ark Valley Voice, 03/06/2020, Regular, 96.00, 26122; Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, 03/06/2020, Regular, 25.00, 26123; RG and Associates, LLC, 03/06/2020, Regular, 976.50, 26124; ABT MAILCOM, 03/06/2020, Regular, 1,176.40, 26125; ACA PRODUCTS INC, 03/06/2020, Regular, 448.81, 26126; AIRGAS INTERMOUNTAIN, INC., 03/06/2020, Regular, 238.83, 26127; All Around Tire & Wheel, Inc., 03/06/2020, Regular, 1,450.00, 26128; Alpine Lumber, 03/06/2020, Regular, 190.76, 26129; Antero Septic Corp, 03/06/2020, Regular, 240.00, 26130; Ashley Davis, 03/06/2020, Regular, 240.00, 26131; Atmos Energy, 03/06/2020, Regular, 3,233.17, 26132; Axon Enterprise, Inc., 03/06/2020, Regular, 6,451.50, 26133; Bound Tree Medical, LLC, 03/06/2020, Regular, 2,176.54, 26134; Buena Vista Circus, 03/06/2020, Regular, 1,650.00, 26135; BUENA VISTA SANITATION DISTRICT, 03/06/2020, Regular, 635.70, 26136; CCNC, Inc., 03/06/2020, Regular, 100.00, 26137; CEBT, 03/06/2020, Regular, 51,973.68, 26138; CenturyLink, 03/06/2020, Regular, 905.38, 26139; CenturyLink Business Services, 03/06/2020, Regular, 704.70, 26140; Charter Communications, 03/06/2020, Regular, 689.92, 26141; Collegiate Peaks Paint & Supply, 03/06/2020, Regular, 104.12, 26142; Colorado Rural Water Association, 03/06/2020, Regular, 275.00, 26143; Comfort Heating & Plumbing, LLC, 03/06/2020, Regular, 95.00, 26144; COMFURT GAS, INC., 03/06/2020, Regular, 363.80, 26145; DBC Irrigation Supply, 03/06/2020, Regular, 705.51, 26146; Delta Dental of Colorado, 03/06/2020, Regular, 4,222.01, 26147; Dixon Villers, 03/06/2020, Regular, 679.00, 26148; DPC INDUSTRIES, INC., 03/06/2020, Regular, 1,794.75, 26149; Dynotek, 03/06/2020, Regular, 15,025.00, 26150; Econo Signs LLC, 03/06/2020, Regular, 301.96, 26151; Front Range Research Associates, Inc., 03/06/2020, Regular, 913.00, 26152; Front Range Winwater Works Co., 03/06/2020, Regular, 7,025.05, 26153; Gobin’s Inc, 03/06/2020, Regular, 460.15, 26154; Greater Arkansas River Nature Assoc, 03/06/2020, Regular, 250.00, 26155; Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 03/06/2020, Regular, 706.35, 26156; HI VALLEY PUMP & SUPPLY, 03/06/2020, Regular, 459.29, 26157; Joel Benson, 03/06/2020, Regular, 1,850.00, 26158; Lawson Products, Inc., 03/06/2020, Regular, 384.86, 26159; Mail Boxes, 03/06/2020, Regular, 93.24, 26160; Medical Air Services Association, 03/06/2020, Regular, 448.00, 26161; Mike Cobb, 03/06/2020, Regular, 150.00, 26162; Olsson, 03/06/2020, Regular, 1,078.07, 26163; Our Town Medical, 03/06/2020, Regular, 615.00, 26164; Donna Cortese, 03/06/2020, Regular, 140.00, 26165; Peace of Mind Medical Care, 03/06/2020, Regular, 140.00, 26166; Peak Performance Imaging Solutions, 03/06/2020, Regular, 380.60, 26167; Pinnacol Assurance, 03/06/2020, Regular, 5,706.99, 26168; Pueblo Dept. of Public Health and Environment, 03/06/2020, Regular, 128.00, 26169; Richard Ruiter MD, 03/06/2020, Regular, 300.00, 26170; Riverside Trophies, 03/06/2020, Regular, 99.95, 26171; THE CHAFFEE COUNTY TIMES, 03/06/2020, Regular, -369.00, 26172; THE CHAFFEE COUNTY TIMES, 03/06/2020, Regular, 369.00, 26172; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 03/06/2020, Regular, 2,324.39, 26173; Tyler Technologies, 03/06/2020, Regular, 720.00, 26174; UNCC, 03/06/2020, Regular, 104.30, 26175; Upper Arkansas Water Activity Enterprise, 03/06/2020, Regular, 1,762.41, 26176; USA BlueBook, 03/06/2020, Regular, 2,161.08, 26177; Verizon Wireless, 03/06/2020, Regular, 1,765.95, 26178; Waste Management - Salida, 03/06/2020, Regular, 767.05, 26179; Wold Architects and Engineers, 03/06/2020, Regular, 2,644.31, 26180; ALPERSTEIN & COVELL P.C., 03/13/2020, Regular, 1,714.85, 26187; Ascent Aviation Group, Inc., 03/13/2020, Regular, 2,000.00, 26188; BearCom, 03/13/2020, Regular, 80.00, 26189; Bullfrog Pest Management, 03/13/2020, Regular, 2,100.00, 26190; BVHS After Prom, 03/13/2020, Regular, 500.00, 26191; Cash, 03/13/2020, Regular, 139.60, 26192; CenturyLink, 03/13/2020, Regular, 71.18, 26193; Cerdant, Inc., 03/13/2020, Regular, 400.00, 26194; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 03/13/2020, Regular, 4,615.00, 26195; Collegiate Peaks Bank, 03/13/2020, Regular, 688.00, 26196; Community Banks of Colorado, 03/13/2020, Regular, 25.00, 26197; Davenport Group, Inc., 03/13/2020, Regular, 8,000.00, 26198; Dynamic Funding, Inc., 03/13/2020, Regular, 582.18, 26199; Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLC, 03/13/2020, Regular, 75.00, 26200; Galls/Quartermaster, 03/13/2020, Regular, 121.32, 26201; Gunsmoke Towing & Recovery, LLC, 03/13/2020, Regular, 307.00, 26202; Lisa Scanga, 03/13/2020, Regular, 1,056.00, 26203; Peace of Mind Medical Care, 03/13/2020, Regular, 390.00, 26204; RG and Associates, LLC, 03/13/2020, Regular, 31,058.56, 26205; SANGRE DE CRISTO ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, 03/13/2020, Regular, 13,468.45, 26206; Thomson Reuters, 03/13/2020, Regular, 120.00, 26207; ADT Security Services, 03/30/2020, Regular, 591.62, 26220; AFLAC, 03/30/2020, Regular, 446.93, 26221; AIRGAS INTERMOUNTAIN, INC., 03/30/2020, Regular, 42.87, 26222; Ashley Davis, 03/30/2020, Regular, 240.00, 26223; Buena Vista School District R-31, 03/30/2020, Regular, 350,000.00, 26224; Buena Vista True Value, 03/30/2020, Regular, 1,501.27, 26225; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 03/30/2020, Regular, 25,000.00, 26226; Civic Plus, 03/30/2020, Regular, 160.00, 26227; Collegiate Peaks Bank, 03/30/2020, Regular, 688.00, 26228; Community Banks of Colorado, 03/30/2020, Regular, 25.00, 26229; Darling Promo, 03/30/2020, Regular, 600.00, 26230; Darling Promo, 03/30/2020, Regular, -600.00, 26230; Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLC, 03/30/2020, Regular, 75.00, 26231; Guidestone, 03/30/2020, Regular, 100.00, 26232; Gunsmoke Car Wash, Inc., 03/30/2020, Regular, 88.00, 26233; Heart of the Rockies Radiology PC, 03/30/2020, Regular, 28.00, 26234; Heart of the Rockies Radiology PC, 03/30/2020, Regular, 28.00, 26235; Heart of the Rockies Radiology PC, 03/30/2020, Regular, 28.00, 26236; Heart of the Rockies Radiology PC, 03/30/2020, Regular, 28.00, 26237; Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 03/30/2020, Regular, 2,792.36, 26238; Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 03/30/2020, Regular, 327.00, 26239; Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 03/30/2020, Regular, 327.00, 26240; Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 03/30/2020, Regular, 327.00, 26241; Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 03/30/2020, Regular, 327.00, 26242; Hoffmann, Parker, Wilson & Carberry, P.C., 03/30/2020, Regular, 9,969.75, 26243; Liberty National Life Insurance Company, 03/30/2020, Regular, 26.04, 26244; MCFARLAND OIL LLC, 03/30/2020, Regular, 2,981.70, 26245; Medical Air Services Association, 03/30/2020, Regular, 420.00, 26246; Reliable Towing and Recovery, 03/30/2020, Regular, 1,427.00, 26247; SALIDA AUTO PARTS, 03/30/2020, Regular, 228.75, 26248; Sorelle Delicatessen, 03/30/2020, Regular, 266.20, 26249; THE CHAFFEE COUNTY TIMES, 03/30/2020, Regular, 120.80, 26250; THE CHAFFEE COUNTY TIMES, 03/30/2020, Regular, 330.00, 26251; Upper Arkansas Valley Fraternal Order of Police #43, 03/30/2020, Regular, 245.00, 26252; VISTA AUTO PARTS, 03/30/2020, Regular, 392.42, 26253; Waxie Sanitary Supply, 03/30/2020, Regular, 1,760.31, 26254; Webster Sand and Gravel, LLC, 03/30/2020, Regular, 8,524.70, 26255; William Frederick Einspahr, 03/30/2020, Regular, 169.00, 26256; THE CHAFFEE COUNTY TIMES, 03/30/2020, Regular, 39.00, 26257; FPPA Colorado, 01/03/2020, Bank Draft, 110.16, DFT0004709; FPPA Colorado, 01/03/2020, Bank Draft, 560.97, DFT0004710; FPPA Colorado, 01/03/2020, Bank Draft, 314.76, DFT0004711; FPPA Colorado, 01/03/2020, Bank Draft, 1,890.72, DFT0004712; FPPA Colorado, 01/03/2020, Bank Draft, 413.12, DFT0004713; FPPA Colorado, 01/03/2020, Bank Draft, 1,527.06, DFT0004714; FPPA Colorado, 01/03/2020, Bank Draft, 388.37, DFT0004715; FPPA Colorado, 01/03/2020, Bank Draft, 512.97, DFT0004716; FPPA Colorado, 01/03/2020, Bank Draft, 100.16, DFT0004717; FPPA Colorado, 01/03/2020, Bank Draft, 200.00, DFT0004718; IRS, 01/03/2020, Bank Draft, 6,128.13, DFT0004719; IRS, 01/03/2020, Bank Draft, 6,753.56, DFT0004720; IRS, 01/03/2020, Bank Draft, 2,427.42, DFT0004721; CO. Department of Revenue, 01/03/2020, Bank Draft, 2,421.33, DFT0004722; FPPA Colorado, 01/17/2020, Bank Draft, 147.34, DFT0004728; FPPA Colorado, 01/17/2020, Bank Draft, 589.05, DFT0004729; FPPA Colorado, 01/17/2020, Bank Draft, 420.98, DFT0004730; FPPA Colorado, 01/17/2020, Bank Draft, 1,985.29, DFT0004731; FPPA Colorado, 01/17/2020, Bank Draft, 578.84, DFT0004732; FPPA Colorado, 01/17/2020, Bank Draft, 1,679.83, DFT0004733; FPPA Colorado, 01/17/2020, Bank Draft, 421.92, DFT0004734; FPPA Colorado, 01/17/2020, Bank Draft, 538.57, DFT0004735; FPPA Colorado, 01/17/2020, Bank Draft, 105.16, DFT0004736; FPPA Colorado, 01/17/2020, Bank Draft, 200.00, DFT0004737; IRS, 01/17/2020, Bank Draft, 6,735.20, DFT0004738; IRS, 01/17/2020, Bank Draft, 7,196.36, DFT0004739; IRS, 01/17/2020, Bank Draft, 2,597.88, DFT0004740; CO. Department of Revenue, 01/17/2020, Bank Draft, 2,656.05, DFT0004741; TOWN OF BUENA VISTA WATER FUND, 01/21/2020, Bank Draft, 1,107.96, DFT0004742; FPPA Colorado, 01/31/2020, Bank Draft, 182.17, DFT0004744; FPPA Colorado, 01/31/2020, Bank Draft, 589.05, DFT0004745; FPPA Colorado, 01/31/2020, Bank Draft, 520.50, DFT0004746; FPPA Colorado, 01/31/2020, Bank Draft, 1,985.29, DFT0004747; FPPA Colorado, 01/31/2020, Bank Draft, 715.68, DFT0004748; FPPA Colorado, 01/31/2020, Bank Draft, 1,679.83, DFT0004749; FPPA Colorado, 01/31/2020, Bank Draft, 421.92, DFT0004750; FPPA Colorado, 01/31/2020, Bank Draft, 538.57, DFT0004751; FPPA Colorado, 01/31/2020, Bank Draft, 105.16, DFT0004752; FPPA Colorado, 01/31/2020, Bank Draft, 200.00, DFT0004753; IRS, 01/31/2020, Bank Draft, 7,277.46, DFT0004754; IRS, 01/31/2020, Bank Draft, 7,939.52, DFT0004755; IRS, 01/31/2020, Bank Draft, 2,824.94, DFT0004756; CO. Department of Revenue, 01/31/2020, Bank Draft, 2,856.32, DFT0004757; Colorado Retirement Association, 02/07/2020, Bank Draft, 3,888.49, DFT0004758; Colorado Retirement Association, 02/07/2020, Bank Draft, 2,956.93, DFT0004759; Colorado State Treasurer, 01/30/2020, Bank Draft, 1,948.20, DFT0004760; FPPA Colorado, 02/14/2020, Bank Draft, 243.49, DFT0004762; FPPA Colorado, 02/14/2020, Bank Draft, 589.05, DFT0004763; FPPA Colorado, 02/14/2020, Bank Draft, 695.70, DFT0004764; FPPA Colorado, 02/14/2020, Bank Draft, 1,985.29, DFT0004765; FPPA Colorado, 02/14/2020, Bank Draft, 956.58, DFT0004766; FPPA Colorado, 02/14/2020, Bank Draft, 1,679.83, DFT0004767; FPPA Colorado, 02/14/2020, Bank Draft, 421.92, DFT0004768; FPPA Colorado, 02/14/2020, Bank Draft, 538.57, DFT0004769; FPPA Colorado, 02/14/2020, Bank Draft, 105.16, DFT0004770; FPPA Colorado, 02/14/2020, Bank Draft, 200.00, DFT0004771; IRS, 02/14/2020, Bank Draft, 7,011.65, DFT0004772; IRS, 02/14/2020, Bank Draft, 7,349.12, DFT0004773; IRS, 02/14/2020, Bank Draft, 2,733.48, DFT0004774; CO. Department of Revenue, 02/14/2020, Bank Draft, 2,821.56, DFT0004775; TOWN OF BUENA VISTA WATER FUND, 02/19/2020, Bank Draft, 1,132.96, DFT0004780; Colorado Retirement Association, 01/30/2020, Bank Draft, 3,687.51, DFT0004781; Colorado Retirement Association, 01/30/2020, Bank Draft, 3,407.97, DFT0004782; Colorado Retirement Association, 01/31/2020, Bank Draft, 3,900.57, DFT0004783; Colorado Retirement Association, 01/31/2020, Bank Draft, 3,032.81, DFT0004784; Colorado Retirement Association, 02/20/2020, Bank Draft, 3,313.50, DFT0004785; Colorado Retirement Association, 02/20/2020, Bank Draft, 2,923.24, DFT0004786; FPPA Colorado, 02/28/2020, Bank Draft, 243.49, DFT0004788; FPPA Colorado, 02/28/2020, Bank Draft, 589.05, DFT0004789; FPPA Colorado, 02/28/2020, Bank Draft, 695.70, DFT0004790; FPPA Colorado, 02/28/2020, Bank Draft, 1,985.29, DFT0004791; FPPA Colorado, 02/28/2020, Bank Draft, 956.58, DFT0004792; FPPA Colorado, 02/28/2020, Bank Draft, 1,679.83, DFT0004793; FPPA Colorado, 02/28/2020, Bank Draft, 421.92, DFT0004794; FPPA Colorado, 02/28/2020, Bank Draft, 538.57, DFT0004795; FPPA Colorado, 02/28/2020, Bank Draft, 105.16, DFT0004796; FPPA Colorado, 02/28/2020, Bank Draft, 200.00, DFT0004797; IRS, 02/28/2020, Bank Draft, 7,036.12, DFT0004798; IRS, 02/28/2020, Bank Draft, 7,448.02, DFT0004799; IRS, 02/28/2020, Bank Draft, 2,819.00, DFT0004800; CO. Department of Revenue, 02/28/2020, Bank Draft, 2,843.40, DFT0004801; Colorado Retirement Association, 03/05/2020, Bank Draft, 3,313.50, DFT0004806; Colorado Retirement Association, 03/05/2020, Bank Draft, 3,099.99, DFT0004807; FPPA Colorado, 03/13/2020, Bank Draft, 243.49, DFT0004810; FPPA Colorado, 03/13/2020, Bank Draft, 589.05, DFT0004811; FPPA Colorado, 03/13/2020, Bank Draft, 695.70, DFT0004812; FPPA Colorado, 03/13/2020, Bank Draft, 1,985.29, DFT0004813; FPPA Colorado, 03/13/2020, Bank Draft, 956.58, DFT0004814; FPPA Colorado, 03/13/2020, Bank Draft, 1,679.83, DFT0004815; FPPA Colorado, 03/13/2020, Bank Draft, 421.92, DFT0004816; FPPA Colorado, 03/13/2020, Bank Draft, 538.57, DFT0004817; FPPA Colorado, 03/13/2020, Bank Draft, 105.16, DFT0004818; FPPA Colorado, 03/13/2020, Bank Draft, 200.00, DFT0004819; IRS, 03/13/2020, Bank Draft, 7,207.85, DFT0004820; IRS, 03/13/2020, Bank Draft, 7,526.18, DFT0004821; IRS, 03/13/2020, Bank Draft, 2,788.98, DFT0004822; CO. Department of Revenue, 03/13/2020, Bank Draft, 2,908.02, DFT0004823; Colorado Retirement Association, 03/16/2020, Bank Draft, 3,500.07, DFT0004824; Colorado Retirement Association, 03/16/2020, Bank Draft, 3,110.75, DFT0004825; FPPA Colorado, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, 243.49, DFT0004827; FPPA Colorado, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, 589.05, DFT0004828; FPPA Colorado, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, 695.70, DFT0004829; FPPA Colorado, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, 1,985.29, DFT0004830; FPPA Colorado, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, 956.58, DFT0004831; FPPA Colorado, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, 1,679.83, DFT0004832; FPPA Colorado, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, 421.92, DFT0004833; FPPA Colorado, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, 538.57, DFT0004834; FPPA Colorado, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, 105.16, DFT0004835; FPPA Colorado, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, 200.00, DFT0004836; IRS, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, 7,037.26, DFT0004837; IRS, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, 7,586.00, DFT0004838; IRS, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, 2,802.34, DFT0004839; CO. Department of Revenue, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, 2,863.75, DFT0004840; Colorado Retirement Association, 03/31/2020, Bank Draft, 3,448.75, DFT0004841; Colorado Retirement Association, 03/31/2020, Bank Draft, 3,135.16, DFT0004842; IRS, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, -61.35, DFT0004851; IRS, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, -8.08, DFT0004852; CO. Department of Revenue, 03/27/2020, Bank Draft, -12.91, DFT0004853; TOWN OF BUENA VISTA WATER FUND, 03/20/2020, Bank Draft, 1,164.16, DFT0004869.
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 7, 2020.
