PUBLIC NOTICE

Request a Notice of Lien Sale be published on the following listed units.

Mary Dyo

P.O. Box 1052

Buena Vista, CO 81211

Unit No.

154

Household & misc. items

LIEN SALE WILL BE HELD:

August 13, 2020

at Delta Storage, P.O. Box 1871,

Buena Vista, CO 81211, 719-395-4089

Published in The Chaffee County Times July 30 and August 6, 2020

