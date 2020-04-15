PUBLIC NOTICE
The previously posted notice for a public meeting regarding the Glenview Owners’ Association water system improvements posted on March 19th, 2020 is being revised per the recent COVID-19 outbreak. If the meeting venue is closed (Buena Vista Public Library) as presently expected, the meeting will be held electronically. Electronic meeting details can be requested from Maggie McHugh at SGM, maggiem@sgm-inc.com. If the meeting venue is open the meeting will take place at the library, and the electronic meeting option will still be available for parties wishing to attend remotely.
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 16, 2020.
