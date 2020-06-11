PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Board of Trustees as the Local Licensing Authority for the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, in the Pinon Room of the Buena Vista Community Center on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 beginning at 7:00 p.m. or approximately thereafter. This hearing is to hear input on an application for a Transfer of Ownership of the Lodging and Entertainment Liquor License currently issued to Buena Vista Adventure Center dba Adventure Hub to Black Burro Bikes LLC dba Black Burro Bikes, owners Matt Wells and Lindsey Lighthizer, 801 Front Loop, Unit 1A, Buena Vista, CO.
The following information is provided:
TYPE OF LICENSE APPLIED FOR: Transfer of Ownership – Lodging and Entertainment
DATE OF APPLICATION: May 13, 2020
DATE OF HEARING: June 23, 2020
APPLICANT: Black Burro Bikes LLC dba Black Burro Bikes,
801 Front Loop, Unit 1A
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Owners: Matt Wells
Lindsey Lighthizer
18101 Mountain View Drive
Buena Vista, CO 81211
All Interested parties are encouraged to attend.
For the Board of Trustees
Town of Buena Vista, Colorado
Paula Barnett
Town Clerk
As per Title 44, Article 3, and Section 311 (44-3-311) of Colorado Revised Statutes, this is published not less than ten (10) days prior to such hearing, in The Chaffee County Times, a newspaper of general circulation, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 and also posted by sign in a conspicuous place on the premises for which this application has been made on or before Monday, June 8, 2020.
Published in The Chaffee County Times June 11, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.