PUBLIC NOTICE
Request a Notice of Lien Sale be published on the following listed units.
Scott Reece
31252 C.R. 384-A
Buena Vista, CO 81211
Unit No.
#32-N, #35-N, #36-N
Household & misc. items
LIEN SALE WILL BE HELD:
August 5, 2020
at Delta Storage, P.O. Box 1871,
Buena Vista, CO 81211, 719-395-4089
Published in The Chaffee County Times July 23 and 30, 2020
