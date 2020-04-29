PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners is seeking application from persons interested in serving as arbitrators for the 2020 Board of Equalization hearings. Persons applying must be experienced in the area of property taxation and be a licensed or certified appraiser. Arbitrators may not represent any taxpayer in an appeal of property valuation, abatement or refund. This will be a compensated position. Application will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. May 14, 2020 104 Crestone Ave., mailed to P.O. Box 699, Attn: Patty Baldwin, in the Commissioner’s Office, Salida, CO 81201 or emailed to pbaldwin@chaffeecounty.org. For further information please call Patty Baldwin at 719.539.2216.
Published in The Chaffee County Times on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
