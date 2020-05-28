PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FIRE STATION #4 RENOVATION
A PUBLIC WORKS CONSTRUCTION PROJECT
The CHAFFEE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT, a political subdivision of the State of Colorado, is soliciting proposals from qualified firms to perform the following construction services: renovation of Fire Station #4 located at 50 La Plata Street, Poncha Springs, Colorado 81242. This is a Guaranteed Maximum Price public works project.
A copy of the Request for Proposals may be obtained by emailing Chief Robert Bertram at RBertram@ChaffeeCountyFire.org or on the Fire District’s website at www.chaffeecountyfire.org, Proposals must be received by the District before 5 p.m. MST on July 1, 2020 at the District’s administrative office. Proposals received after the submission deadline will not be considered.
CHAFFEE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
By: /s/ Robert Bertram, Fire Chief
Published in The Chaffee County Times May 28, 2020.
