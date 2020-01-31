PUBLIC NOTICE OF BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing regarding the proposed budget amendment for FY2019 will be opened at the regular meeting of the Town of Buena Vista Board of Trustees on February 11, 2020. Copies of the proposed budget amendment are available online for public inspection at www.buenavistaco.gov and at Town Hall, 210 East Main Street, and the Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Avenue, Buena Vista, CO. The public hearing will conclude at the Regular Board of Trustees Meetings February 11, 2020 at the Community Center, Pinon Room, 715 East Main St., Buena Vista, CO beginning at 7:00 p.m. Any interested person of the Town of Buena Vista may inspect the proposed budget and file or register objections with the Town Clerk at Town Hall, 210 East Main Street, at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget amendment.
Published in The Chaffee County Times January 30, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.