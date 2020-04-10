PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Submit Bids To:
Chaffee County, Bob Christiansen, Director of General Administration
P.O. Box 699
Salida, Colorado 81201
Office Phone: (719) 539-2218
Sealed BIDS for construction of the 2020 Parking Lot Expansion will be received at the Chaffee County Administration Office, 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201 until 1:30 PM, Date: April 30, 2020. At which time, they which time they will be open and read.
The project consists of construction of a new 28 space paved parking lot with solar site lighting, a paved rear delivery lane, sidewalk and curb improvements along Crestone Avenue at the County Administrative Building location 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO.
Bid Bond, Performance/Payment and Warranty Bonds are required. The project is tax-exempt; the contractor will be provided with the tax-exempt number for materials purchases.
A pre-bid conference call meeting will be held on Thursday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m. Contractors requesting bid documents by email will be provided with a conference call number and ID by email to join the conference call. Last day for bid questions is April 22, at 12:00 a.m. The email received in the request for bid documents will be used as the contractor’s official contact information for addendums, conference call invites and bid question responses. Contractors should include mailing address, phone number, contact name and email address in the bid documents request and all correspondence.
Contractors are required to have the capability to communicate via email and submit project documentation via cloud tools such as Dropbox. Due to the Corona Virus Policies there will not be a location to view bid documents. All bid questions shall be submitted in writing by email to the email addresses listed below, responses to questions will be sent to all contractors who have requested bid documents by email or hard copy.
Copies of the Plans and Specifications will be available after April 9, 2020. Electronic copies by email are available at no charge to qualified contractors registered in good standing with the Secretary of State. Paper copies of the Contract Bid Documents may be obtained from Crabtree Group, Inc., 325 D. Street, Salida, CO 81201 upon the submittal of a $200.00 fee in the form of a check made out to the Crabtree Group, Inc. (submitted at time of request), and the requester’s FedEx or UPS shipping account number (to be used for the shipping of the documents). Qualified contractors’ email requests for electronic copies shall use the subject line of: 2020 Chaffee County Parking Lot Expansion and must be sent to both of the following emails addresses: jdeluca@crabtreegroupinc.com & tvandaveer@crabtreegroupinc.com. All other requests for documents shall be to Chaffee County via CORA public records request.
Robert Christiansen
Chaffee County Administrator
Published in The Chaffee County Times April 2, 9 and 16, 2020.
